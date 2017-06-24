Tri-City Dust Devils

June 24, 2017 10:55 PM

AquaSox 4, Dust Devils 3: Tri-City win streak ends at 7

By Dustin Brennan

The well had enough left in it for the Tri-City Dust Devils to put together a late run, but in the end they didn’t have enough for their third straight comeback win Saturday night, falling to the visiting Everett AquaSox 4-3 to snap a seven-game winning streak.

Tri-City (8-2), leading the Northwest League’s North Division by a game, will go for its third straight series win to open the season at 7:15 p.m. Sunday before hitting the road for three games in Spokane beginning Monday.

Recent Seattle Mariners draft picks led the way for the AquaSox (4-6), as Johnny Slater (Round 28, Michigan) went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in his pro debut, and Johnny Adams (Round 22, Boston College) went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his second game.

Steven Ridings (1-0), who has pitched for the Class AAA Tacoma Rainiers this season, picked up the win for Everett, giving up one run on four hits and striking out five over five innings. Henry Henry (0-1) got stuck with his first loss in a Dust Devils uniform as he allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits over four innings.

For the third consecutive night, the Dust Devils trailed early as Joseph Rose hit an RBI single and later scored in the top of the first for Everett, which opened up its lead to 3-0 when Johnny Adams singled home Onil Pena in the fourth.

Tri-City answered in the bottom of that inning, a Jalen Washington double scoring Luis Asuncion from second for the team’s first run. The Dust Devils then responded to Slater’s homer in the top of the seventh with a two-run double by Luis Almanzar in the bottom of the frame to make it a one-run game.

But that was as close as they would get, putting just one runner aboard in the final two innings.

First baseman Evan White, the Mariners first-round pick in this year’s draft, made his professional debut with the AquaSox, but went 0-for-4.

AquaSox 4, Dust Devils 3

Everett

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

Venturino 2b

5

1

1

0

0

1

.147

B.Hernandez cf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.211

J.Rosa ss

2

1

1

1

0

0

.343

Helder 3b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.179

Andrade lf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.324

Grebeck lf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.130

White 1b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.000

O.Pena dh

4

1

1

1

0

1

.276

Jo.Adams 3b-ss

4

0

2

1

0

2

.250

Banuelos c

4

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Slater rf

4

1

2

1

0

1

.500

Totals

37

4

8

4

0

8

Dust Devils

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

Melean ss

4

1

1

0

1

2

.289

Lopez 2b

3

0

0

0

1

1

.233

Almanzar 3b

4

0

1

2

0

1

.289

F.Blanco 3b

0

0

0

0

0

0

.125

Asuncion rf

3

1

2

0

0

1

.333

Carter cf

4

0

1

0

0

2

.325

Mattison dh

3

0

0

0

0

3

.000

Washington c

4

0

1

1

0

0

.300

Aragon 1b

2

0

1

0

0

1

.217

Anguizola 1b

2

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Burgos lf

3

1

0

0

1

1

.263

Totals

32

3

7

3

3

13

Everett

200

100

100

4

8

0

Dust Devils

000

100

200

3

7

4

E–Melean (3). LOB–Everett 7; Dust Devils 7. 2B–Venturino (1); Washington (2). HR–Slater (1) off Valdez. RBIs–J.Rosa (8); O.Pena (3); Jo.Adams (1); Slater (1); Washington (2); Almanzar 2 (4). SB–Slater (1) 2B. CS–B.Hernandez (1) 2B. S–B.Hernandez. RISP–Everett 3-for-9; Dust Devils 2-for-8. Runners left in scoring position–Jo.Adams; Venturino; Banuelos; Andrade; B.Hernandez; Carter; Burgos 2. GIDP–Burgos. DP–Everett 1.

Everett

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Ridings W,1-0

5

4

1

1

2

5

3.52

Jaskie H,1

1

0

0

0

0

2

0.00

Elledge H,1

1

2

2

2

1

2

18.00

Hesslink H,1

1

1

0

0

0

2

0.00

Mills S,1

1

0

0

0

0

2

0.00

Dust Devils

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Henry L,0-1

4

6

3

2

0

1

4.05

Ford

1

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

Valdez

4

2

1

1

0

7

3.38

GS–Ridings 60; Henry 44. HBP–Mattison (Ridings); Asuncion (Ridings). Pitches-strikes–Ridings 68-45; Jaskie 12-9; Elledge 23-14; Hesslink 12-10; Mills 13-9; Henry 64-44; Ford 5-4; Valdez 62-45. WP–Valdez.

T–2:46. A–2,563.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

