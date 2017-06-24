AquaSox 4, Dust Devils 3: Tri-City win streak ends at 7

The well had enough left in it for the Tri-City Dust Devils to put together a late run, but in the end they didn’t have enough for their third straight comeback win Saturday night, falling to the visiting Everett AquaSox 4-3 to snap a seven-game winning streak.
Tri-City (8-2), leading the Northwest League’s North Division by a game, will go for its third straight series win to open the season at 7:15 p.m. Sunday before hitting the road for three games in Spokane beginning Monday.
Recent Seattle Mariners draft picks led the way for the AquaSox (4-6), as Johnny Slater (Round 28, Michigan) went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in his pro debut, and Johnny Adams (Round 22, Boston College) went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his second game.
Steven Ridings (1-0), who has pitched for the Class AAA Tacoma Rainiers this season, picked up the win for Everett, giving up one run on four hits and striking out five over five innings. Henry Henry (0-1) got stuck with his first loss in a Dust Devils uniform as he allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits over four innings.
For the third consecutive night, the Dust Devils trailed early as Joseph Rose hit an RBI single and later scored in the top of the first for Everett, which opened up its lead to 3-0 when Johnny Adams singled home Onil Pena in the fourth.
Tri-City answered in the bottom of that inning, a Jalen Washington double scoring Luis Asuncion from second for the team’s first run. The Dust Devils then responded to Slater’s homer in the top of the seventh with a two-run double by Luis Almanzar in the bottom of the frame to make it a one-run game.
But that was as close as they would get, putting just one runner aboard in the final two innings.
First baseman Evan White, the Mariners first-round pick in this year’s draft, made his professional debut with the AquaSox, but went 0-for-4.
AquaSox 4, Dust Devils 3
Everett
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
Venturino 2b
5
1
1
0
0
1
.147
B.Hernandez cf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.211
J.Rosa ss
2
1
1
1
0
0
.343
Helder 3b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.179
Andrade lf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.324
Grebeck lf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.130
White 1b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.000
O.Pena dh
4
1
1
1
0
1
.276
Jo.Adams 3b-ss
4
0
2
1
0
2
.250
Banuelos c
4
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Slater rf
4
1
2
1
0
1
.500
Totals
37
4
8
4
0
8
Dust Devils
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
Melean ss
4
1
1
0
1
2
.289
Lopez 2b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.233
Almanzar 3b
4
0
1
2
0
1
.289
F.Blanco 3b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.125
Asuncion rf
3
1
2
0
0
1
.333
Carter cf
4
0
1
0
0
2
.325
Mattison dh
3
0
0
0
0
3
.000
Washington c
4
0
1
1
0
0
.300
Aragon 1b
2
0
1
0
0
1
.217
Anguizola 1b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Burgos lf
3
1
0
0
1
1
.263
Totals
32
3
7
3
3
13
Everett
200
100
100
–
4
8
0
Dust Devils
000
100
200
–
3
7
4
E–Melean (3). LOB–Everett 7; Dust Devils 7. 2B–Venturino (1); Washington (2). HR–Slater (1) off Valdez. RBIs–J.Rosa (8); O.Pena (3); Jo.Adams (1); Slater (1); Washington (2); Almanzar 2 (4). SB–Slater (1) 2B. CS–B.Hernandez (1) 2B. S–B.Hernandez. RISP–Everett 3-for-9; Dust Devils 2-for-8. Runners left in scoring position–Jo.Adams; Venturino; Banuelos; Andrade; B.Hernandez; Carter; Burgos 2. GIDP–Burgos. DP–Everett 1.
Everett
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Ridings W,1-0
5
4
1
1
2
5
3.52
Jaskie H,1
1
0
0
0
0
2
0.00
Elledge H,1
1
2
2
2
1
2
18.00
Hesslink H,1
1
1
0
0
0
2
0.00
Mills S,1
1
0
0
0
0
2
0.00
Dust Devils
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Henry L,0-1
4
6
3
2
0
1
4.05
Ford
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
Valdez
4
2
1
1
0
7
3.38
GS–Ridings 60; Henry 44. HBP–Mattison (Ridings); Asuncion (Ridings). Pitches-strikes–Ridings 68-45; Jaskie 12-9; Elledge 23-14; Hesslink 12-10; Mills 13-9; Henry 64-44; Ford 5-4; Valdez 62-45. WP–Valdez.
T–2:46. A–2,563.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
