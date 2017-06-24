Tri-City finding late-inning magic in back-to-back walk-off wins

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:00 Video: Dust Devils having fun amidst dramatic wins Pause 0:55 Video: Fire aftermath at Tanglewood Apartments 0:55 Video: Toddler's memory honored at Richland Library 1:31 A drone took this epic mountaintop proposal to new heights 1:35 Zika could be the key to developing a brain cancer drug 1:25 VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore 1:39 Fire took her home, kindness is bringing it back 0:37 Pasco woman hits and hits and runs 1:00 VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1 1:18 VIDEO: Asuncion talks about early season success with Dust Devils Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Drafted by the San Diego Padres in the MLB Draft a couple of weeks ago, Tri-City Dust Devils catchers Jalen Washington and Chandler Seagle have been thrust into the middle of two thrilling contests in their first games as pros. On Thursday, the Dust Devils overcame a late 4-0 deficit to beat the Spokane Indians 5-4 on a walk-off, then did the same thing to the Everett AquaSox a night later. dbrennan@tricityherald.com