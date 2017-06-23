Carter delivers for Dust Devils’ second straight walk-off win

The script looked eerily similar to the one from the night prior.
The Tri-City Dust Devils could get nothing going against the visiting starter, trailing 4-0 in the middle of the fifth and managing just three hits to that point.
And then it was déjà vu.
For the second straight night, Tri-City overcame a four-run deficit culminating in a walk-off win, this time for a 5-4 victory over the visiting Everett AquaSox on Friday night for the team’s seventh straight win.
One night earlier, the Dust Devils (8-1) finished off a three-game sweep of the Spokane Indians in similar fashion, also winning by a score of 5-4.
This time around it was Tre Carter who delivered the killing blow, a bloop single to left with two outs in the bottom of the ninth that plated Luis Almanzar — who hit a one-out single and stole second to get in scoring position.
A little deja vu here at Gesa Stadium. @TrevyneC hits the walk off this time for the Dustdevils making it a 5-4 win! #tcdustdevils pic.twitter.com/Mr0NnnxjA3— Tri-City Dust Devils (@TC_DustDevils) June 24, 2017
The Dust Devils also tied the game with two runs in the eighth inning for the second consecutive night. Bryant Aragon plated Carter with a sacrifice fly, then Chandler Seagle, making his pro debut, brought Jalen Washington around to score the tying run with a two-out single through the right side of the infield.
Seagle (3x4, 2b, R, RBI) got the Dust Devils’ rally started with a leadoff double in the fifth, then came around to score the team’s first run on a line-drive single by Justin Lopez (2x5, 2b, RBI, 2K).
After Ben Sheckler — making his third career start and first for Tri-City — surrendered all four of Everett’s runs (two earned) over 4 1/3 innings, the Dust Devils bullpen was lights out as Elias Torres, Travis Radke and Evan Miller (1-0) allowed four hits and no walks over the final 4 2/3 innings while striking out eight AquaSox.
Andres Torres gave up a run on four hits over five innings for the AquaSox. Tyler Watson pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief and gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits, but it was David Ellingson (0-1)(1IP-4H-1R-2K-0BB) who got stuck with a blown save and the loss.
STILL THE BEST IN THE NORTHWEST
Far and away the hottest team in the Northwest League, the Dust Devils hold a two-game lead over the Vancouver Canadians in the Northwest League North.
As for the rest of the division, Tri-City swept Spokane (3-6) earlier this week and will go for a series win over Everett (3-6) at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Stadium.
Eighteen-year-old right-hander Henry Henry (0-0, 3.38 ERA) will make his second start of the season Saturday, facing Everett’s Steven Ridings (0-0, 6.75). In Sunday’s series finale, RHP Jim McDade (1-0, 0.00), who was untouchable in his first tilt for the Dust Devils, will battle RHP Rynne Inman (0-2, 6.52).
After wrapping up the six-game homestand, Tri-City hits the road for three at Spokane, beginning Monday.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments