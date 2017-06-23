Carter delivers for Dust Devils’ second straight walk-off win

Tre Carter
The script looked eerily similar to the one from the night prior.

The Tri-City Dust Devils could get nothing going against the visiting starter, trailing 4-0 in the middle of the fifth and managing just three hits to that point.

And then it was déjà vu.

For the second straight night, Tri-City overcame a four-run deficit culminating in a walk-off win, this time for a 5-4 victory over the visiting Everett AquaSox on Friday night for the team’s seventh straight win.

One night earlier, the Dust Devils (8-1) finished off a three-game sweep of the Spokane Indians in similar fashion, also winning by a score of 5-4.

This time around it was Tre Carter who delivered the killing blow, a bloop single to left with two outs in the bottom of the ninth that plated Luis Almanzar — who hit a one-out single and stole second to get in scoring position.

The Dust Devils also tied the game with two runs in the eighth inning for the second consecutive night. Bryant Aragon plated Carter with a sacrifice fly, then Chandler Seagle, making his pro debut, brought Jalen Washington around to score the tying run with a two-out single through the right side of the infield.

Seagle
Chandler Seagle
Courtesy of Appalachian State

Seagle (3x4, 2b, R, RBI) got the Dust Devils’ rally started with a leadoff double in the fifth, then came around to score the team’s first run on a line-drive single by Justin Lopez (2x5, 2b, RBI, 2K).

After Ben Sheckler — making his third career start and first for Tri-City — surrendered all four of Everett’s runs (two earned) over 4 1/3 innings, the Dust Devils bullpen was lights out as Elias Torres, Travis Radke and Evan Miller (1-0) allowed four hits and no walks over the final 4 2/3 innings while striking out eight AquaSox.

Andres Torres gave up a run on four hits over five innings for the AquaSox. Tyler Watson pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief and gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits, but it was David Ellingson (0-1)(1IP-4H-1R-2K-0BB) who got stuck with a blown save and the loss.

STILL THE BEST IN THE NORTHWEST

Far and away the hottest team in the Northwest League, the Dust Devils hold a two-game lead over the Vancouver Canadians in the Northwest League North.

As for the rest of the division, Tri-City swept Spokane (3-6) earlier this week and will go for a series win over Everett (3-6) at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Stadium.

Eighteen-year-old right-hander Henry Henry (0-0, 3.38 ERA) will make his second start of the season Saturday, facing Everett’s Steven Ridings (0-0, 6.75). In Sunday’s series finale, RHP Jim McDade (1-0, 0.00), who was untouchable in his first tilt for the Dust Devils, will battle RHP Rynne Inman (0-2, 6.52).

After wrapping up the six-game homestand, Tri-City hits the road for three at Spokane, beginning Monday.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

