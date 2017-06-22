Tri-City Dust Devils

June 22, 2017 11:08 PM

Dust Devils walk-off Spokane for series sweep

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

Luis Almanzar went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, and Justin Lopez hit the walk-off grounder that Curtis Terry misplayed at first to lift the Tri-City Dust Devils to an improbable 5-4 win and three-game series sweep against the Spokane Indians on Thursday night at Gesa Stadium.

The Dust Devils (7-1) improved their winning streak to six games and took a two-game lead in the Northwest League North Division with Vancouver (5-3) losing to Everett (3-5), 5-1.

With the score tied at 4-all, Jalen Washington led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk for the Dust Devils, and eventually came around to score on Terry’s error, which would have been the final out of the inning. Washington, a catcher, was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 29th round of this year’s MLB Draft, and was added to the Tri-City roster earlier Thursday.

After Spokane (3-5) put three scores on the board early, Tri-City scored all four of its runs unanswered in the final three innings.

Almanzar opened the bottom of the seventh with a double to deep right, then came around to score quickly on a two-bagger to left by Luis Asuncion. Washington plated Asuncion with the third double of the frame to make it a two-run game.

almanzar
Luis Almanzar
Tri-City Dust Devils

With two on and two out in the bottom of the eighth, Tre Carter ripped a ball to left for a double that brought home Kelvin Melean and Almanzar to tie the score.

Melean also extended the ninth with a two-out walk that brought Lopez up for the final AB.

Mark Zimmerman (1-0) didn’t allow a base runner while picking up the final four outs for the Dust Devils to record his first win of the season.

zimmerman
Mark Zimmerman
Tri-City Dust Devils

Eighteen-year-old lefty Adrian Morejon, one of the top prospects in the Padres organization, failed to impress in his second professional start, his first at Gesa Stadium. He struck out six Indians over five innings, but gave up three runs on eight hits.

Tri-City could get absolutely nothing going against Spokane’s left-handed starter Cole Ragans, the Texas Rangers’ first-round pick in the 2016 draft out of North Florida Christian School. The 19-year-old gave up just one hit and one walk over five shutout innings while striking out nine Dust Devils, eventually leaving the game with a 3-0 lead.

UP NEXT

Tri-City hosts Everett for a three-game weekend set beginning at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Dust Devils 5, Indians 4

Spokane

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

Aparicio cf

5

1

3

0

0

0

.333

Taylor cf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.235

Inoa ss

5

1

2

1

0

1

.240

Pozo c

3

0

1

2

0

1

.353

Terry 1b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.083

Leblanc 3b

3

1

2

0

1

0

.235

Enright 2b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.231

Smith rf

4

0

1

1

0

2

.294

Novoa dh

4

0

0

0

0

2

.200

O’Banion lf

4

1

0

0

0

2

.143

Totals

36

4

10

4

1

11

Dust Devils

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

Melean 2b

4

1

1

0

1

2

.310

Lopez ss

5

0

1

0

0

2

.229

Almanzar 3b

3

2

2

0

1

1

.290

Asuncion dh

4

1

1

1

0

2

.357

Carter cf

4

0

1

2

0

2

.323

Mattison 1b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Washington c

3

1

1

1

1

1

.333

Burgos rf

3

0

0

0

0

2

.313

Magee lf

4

0

0

0

0

2

.261

Totals

34

5

7

4

3

15

Spokane

012

000

100

4

10

2

Dust Devils

000

000

221

5

7

1

E–Leblanc (1); Almanzar (4). LOB–Spokane 7; Dust Devils 7. 2B–Leblanc 2 (2); Almanzar (3). RBIs–Smith (2); Inoa (5); Pozo 2 (5); Asuncion (3); Washington (1); Carter 2 (5). SB–Leblanc (1) 2B. CS–Aparicio (1) 2B. S–Burgos. SF–Pozo. RISP–Spokane 2-for-13; Dust Devils 3-for-13. Runners left in scoring position–Novoa 3; Leblanc; Carter 2; Magee 2; Mattison. DP–Dust Devils 1.

Spokane

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Ragans

5

1

0

0

1

9

4.00

Sanmartin H,1

1 1/3

3

2

2

0

1

2.84

Kuzia

1 2/3

3

2

2

0

4

4.50

Bruce L,0-1

 2/3

0

1

0

2

1

0.00

Dust Devils

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Morejon

5

8

3

3

0

6

4.50

Munoz

1

0

0

0

1

2

9.00

Guerrero

1 2/3

2

1

0

0

2

4.91

Zimmerman W,1-0

1 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

2.25

GS–Ragans 75; Morejon 51. Pitches-strikes–Ragans 75-49; Sanmartin 21-16; Kuzia 34-22; Bruce 19-10; Morejon 68-53; Munoz 16-10; Guerrero 28-20; Zimmerman 18-13. WP–Ragans; Morejon. Inherited runners-scored–Kuzia 2-0; Zimmerman 1-0.

T–2:55. A–1,628.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

