White, Stillman promoted, five players added to Dust Devils roster

twitter email Now former Tri-City Dust Devils third baseman Boomer White was promoted to the San Diego Padres Class-A Advanced affiliate, the Lake Elsinore Storm, Thursday as part of the first round of roster moves for the Tri-City team. In his second season as a Dust Devil, White was batting .320 and was tied for the Northwest League lead with eight walks. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

