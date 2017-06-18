Tri-City Dust Devils

June 18, 2017 1:28 PM

Dust Devils top Volcanoes 9-4 in Saturday game

Tri-City Herald

Will Stillman threw three innings of dominant ball, Luis Asuncion had three hits and scored a pair of runs, and the Tri-City Dust Devils took advantage of six walks and an error from Salem-Keizer to post a 9-4 win over the host Volcanoes in Northwest League baseball Saturday.

Stillman struck out six and gave up just one hit and two walks in his abbreviated start. Travis Radke, Jose Galindo and Chasen Ford delivered three-plus innings of lights-out relief, though Ben Sheckler was touched up for seven hits and two earned runs in his two-plus innings.

The Dust Devils (2-1), who continued their five-game season-opening set at S-K (1-2) on Sunday, got production from up and down the lineup, with all but one batter getting a hit. Catcher Steve Bean knocked in a pair of runs.

Dust Devils 9, Volcanoes 4

Dust Devils

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

Lopez ss

6

1

2

1

0

2

.313

Carter cf

5

0

1

0

0

3

.308

Almanzar 2b

4

2

2

1

1

0

.250

Asuncion rf

4

2

3

0

1

0

.462

White 3b

5

1

2

1

0

0

.357

Bean c

4

1

1

2

1

0

.333

F.Blanco 1b

4

0

1

1

0

0

.250

Burgos lf

4

1

0

0

1

1

.000

Pennell dh

2

1

1

0

2

1

.500

Totals

38

9

13

6

6

7

Salem-Keizer

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

Ziegler cf

4

2

2

1

1

0

.417

M.Geraldo ss

4

0

1

2

0

2

.400

Murray dh

4

0

1

0

1

2

.333

Kirby 1b

4

0

1

1

0

1

.444

R.Medrano lf

4

0

2

0

0

1

.500

Amion 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Ramirez 3b

3

1

0

0

1

1

.000

Melendez c

3

0

0

0

1

0

.000

Edie rf

4

1

2

0

0

0

.500

Totals

34

4

9

4

4

8

Dust Devils

120

020

220

9

13

3

Salem-Keizer

000

001

201

4

9

1

E–F.Blanco (1); Ramirez (1). LOB–Dust Devils 11; Salem-Keizer 8. 2B–Lopez (1). RBIs–Lopez (4); Almanzar (1); Bean 2 (3); F.Blanco (1); White (4); M.Geraldo 2 (4); Ziegler (2); Kirby (3). SB–R.Medrano (1) 2B. CS–R.Medrano (1) 3B. S–Carter. SF–F.Blanco; M.Geraldo. RISP–Dust Devils 5-for-9; Salem-Keizer 4-for-10. Runners left in scoring position–Burgos; F.Blanco; Murray 2; Amion; R.Medrano 2. DP–Dust Devils 1.

Dust Devils

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Stillman

3

1

0

0

2

6

0.00

Radke

1

1

0

0

0

1

0.00

Sheckler

2 2/3

7

3

2

2

0

6.75

Galindo W,1-0

1 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

0.00

Ford

1

0

1

0

0

0

0.00

Salem-Keizer

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Duprey L,0-1

6

8

5

4

3

1

6.00

Pope

2

5

4

4

2

3

18.00

V.Black

1

0

0

0

1

3

0.00

GS–Stillman 58; Duprey 40. HBP–Pennell (Duprey). WP–Duprey; Pope 2. Inherited runners-scored–Galindo 3-0.

T–3:11. A–1,803.

