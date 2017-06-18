Dust Devils top Volcanoes 9-4 in Saturday game

Will Stillman threw three innings of dominant ball, Luis Asuncion had three hits and scored a pair of runs, and the Tri-City Dust Devils took advantage of six walks and an error from Salem-Keizer to post a 9-4 win over the host Volcanoes in Northwest League baseball Saturday.
Stillman struck out six and gave up just one hit and two walks in his abbreviated start. Travis Radke, Jose Galindo and Chasen Ford delivered three-plus innings of lights-out relief, though Ben Sheckler was touched up for seven hits and two earned runs in his two-plus innings.
The Dust Devils (2-1), who continued their five-game season-opening set at S-K (1-2) on Sunday, got production from up and down the lineup, with all but one batter getting a hit. Catcher Steve Bean knocked in a pair of runs.
Dust Devils 9, Volcanoes 4
Dust Devils
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
Lopez ss
6
1
2
1
0
2
.313
Carter cf
5
0
1
0
0
3
.308
Almanzar 2b
4
2
2
1
1
0
.250
Asuncion rf
4
2
3
0
1
0
.462
White 3b
5
1
2
1
0
0
.357
Bean c
4
1
1
2
1
0
.333
F.Blanco 1b
4
0
1
1
0
0
.250
Burgos lf
4
1
0
0
1
1
.000
Pennell dh
2
1
1
0
2
1
.500
Totals
38
9
13
6
6
7
Salem-Keizer
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
Ziegler cf
4
2
2
1
1
0
.417
M.Geraldo ss
4
0
1
2
0
2
.400
Murray dh
4
0
1
0
1
2
.333
Kirby 1b
4
0
1
1
0
1
.444
R.Medrano lf
4
0
2
0
0
1
.500
Amion 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Ramirez 3b
3
1
0
0
1
1
.000
Melendez c
3
0
0
0
1
0
.000
Edie rf
4
1
2
0
0
0
.500
Totals
34
4
9
4
4
8
Dust Devils
120
020
220
–
9
13
3
Salem-Keizer
000
001
201
–
4
9
1
E–F.Blanco (1); Ramirez (1). LOB–Dust Devils 11; Salem-Keizer 8. 2B–Lopez (1). RBIs–Lopez (4); Almanzar (1); Bean 2 (3); F.Blanco (1); White (4); M.Geraldo 2 (4); Ziegler (2); Kirby (3). SB–R.Medrano (1) 2B. CS–R.Medrano (1) 3B. S–Carter. SF–F.Blanco; M.Geraldo. RISP–Dust Devils 5-for-9; Salem-Keizer 4-for-10. Runners left in scoring position–Burgos; F.Blanco; Murray 2; Amion; R.Medrano 2. DP–Dust Devils 1.
Dust Devils
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Stillman
3
1
0
0
2
6
0.00
Radke
1
1
0
0
0
1
0.00
Sheckler
2 2/3
7
3
2
2
0
6.75
Galindo W,1-0
1 1/3
0
0
0
0
1
0.00
Ford
1
0
1
0
0
0
0.00
Salem-Keizer
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Duprey L,0-1
6
8
5
4
3
1
6.00
Pope
2
5
4
4
2
3
18.00
V.Black
1
0
0
0
1
3
0.00
GS–Stillman 58; Duprey 40. HBP–Pennell (Duprey). WP–Duprey; Pope 2. Inherited runners-scored–Galindo 3-0.
T–3:11. A–1,803.
