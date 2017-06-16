A Dust Devils fan tries participates in the frozen T-Shirt challenge during a 2015 game against the Boise Hawks at Gesa Stadium.
Tri-City Dust Devils

A good time at the ballpark, you will have

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

June 16, 2017 6:25 PM

While the Tri-City Dust Devils battle to get back into the playoffs this season, fans will be treated to a slew of returning giveaways and promotions at Gesa Stadium, as well as a few new ones — including Star Wars Night.

On top of the deals and prizes offered throughout the season, there will be 10 postgame fireworks shows. Every Saturday home game will have fireworks, and there will also be shows on Tuesday for Opening Night, July 3 for Independence Day, July 27 just for fun, and Sept. 3 for the season finale.

The team’s first Star Wars Night will take place Aug. 11 when Tri-City plays the Hillsboro Hops. Dust Devils vice president and general manager Derrel Ebert said the event will be a sight for fans of the films to behold.

“We’re gonna have a few characters here, hopefully, in costume, and then the players are going to wear Star Wars-themed jerseys, which will then be auctioned off for charity after the game,” Ebert said.

Another improvement to the fan experience at Gesa Stadium this season is an upgraded concourse and concession stands, which are equipped to offer more diverse food and beverage options.

“We’re adding pulled pork to one of the carts, then we’ll have hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, that sort of thing,” Ebert said. “We’ll also now have Dip’n Dots at the ballpark, so that’s pretty exciting.

“We also have a couple other concourse improvements: Two new inflatables, a bounce house, and a speed-of-pitch game, where you can see how fast you throw. Then there’s one other thing that’s being revealed on Opening Night that you’ll just have to come check out.”

burgos and kids
Dust Devils outfielder Aldemar Burgos gives a fan a fist bump before a game at Gesa Stadium during the 2016 season.
Sarah Gordon Herald file

Here are the announced promotions for the Dust Devils this season (all games start at 7:15 p.m.):

Tuesday, June 20 (vs. Spokane): Opening Night

Wednesday, June 21 (vs. Spokane): School Night

Friday, June 23 (vs. Everett): Line Score Game Night

Thursday, June 29 (vs. Salem-Keizer): Dollar in Your Dog Night

Thursday, July 13 (vs. Everett): Hat giveaway

Thursday, July 20 (vs. Eugene): Special Jersey Auction Night

Friday, July 21 (vs. Eugene): Home-plate shaped floor mat giveaway

Tuesday, July 25 (vs. Vancouver): Christmas in July

Thursday, Aug. 3 (vs. Boise): Dollar in Your Dog Night

Sunday, Aug. 6 (vs. Boise): Jersey luggage tag giveaway

Friday, Aug. 11 (vs. Hillsboro): Star Wars Night

Sunday, Aug. 20 (vs. Spokane): Baseball card team set giveaway

Tuesday, Aug. 22 (vs. Spokane): Postgame bread giveaway

Sunday, Sept. 3 (vs. Vancouver): Season finale

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

