A good time at the ballpark, you will have

While the Tri-City Dust Devils battle to get back into the playoffs this season, fans will be treated to a slew of returning giveaways and promotions at Gesa Stadium, as well as a few new ones — including Star Wars Night.
On top of the deals and prizes offered throughout the season, there will be 10 postgame fireworks shows. Every Saturday home game will have fireworks, and there will also be shows on Tuesday for Opening Night, July 3 for Independence Day, July 27 just for fun, and Sept. 3 for the season finale.
The team’s first Star Wars Night will take place Aug. 11 when Tri-City plays the Hillsboro Hops. Dust Devils vice president and general manager Derrel Ebert said the event will be a sight for fans of the films to behold.
“We’re gonna have a few characters here, hopefully, in costume, and then the players are going to wear Star Wars-themed jerseys, which will then be auctioned off for charity after the game,” Ebert said.
We're are excited to announce our 2017 Promotional Schedule! See what's happening at Gesa Stadium this summer here: https://t.co/6ikacWknJu pic.twitter.com/pZtT7uaCI0— Tri-City Dust Devils (@TC_DustDevils) May 16, 2017
Another improvement to the fan experience at Gesa Stadium this season is an upgraded concourse and concession stands, which are equipped to offer more diverse food and beverage options.
“We’re adding pulled pork to one of the carts, then we’ll have hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, that sort of thing,” Ebert said. “We’ll also now have Dip’n Dots at the ballpark, so that’s pretty exciting.
“We also have a couple other concourse improvements: Two new inflatables, a bounce house, and a speed-of-pitch game, where you can see how fast you throw. Then there’s one other thing that’s being revealed on Opening Night that you’ll just have to come check out.”
Here are the announced promotions for the Dust Devils this season (all games start at 7:15 p.m.):
Tuesday, June 20 (vs. Spokane): Opening Night
Wednesday, June 21 (vs. Spokane): School Night
Friday, June 23 (vs. Everett): Line Score Game Night
Thursday, June 29 (vs. Salem-Keizer): Dollar in Your Dog Night
Thursday, July 13 (vs. Everett): Hat giveaway
Thursday, July 20 (vs. Eugene): Special Jersey Auction Night
Friday, July 21 (vs. Eugene): Home-plate shaped floor mat giveaway
Tuesday, July 25 (vs. Vancouver): Christmas in July
Thursday, Aug. 3 (vs. Boise): Dollar in Your Dog Night
Sunday, Aug. 6 (vs. Boise): Jersey luggage tag giveaway
Friday, Aug. 11 (vs. Hillsboro): Star Wars Night
Sunday, Aug. 20 (vs. Spokane): Baseball card team set giveaway
Tuesday, Aug. 22 (vs. Spokane): Postgame bread giveaway
Sunday, Sept. 3 (vs. Vancouver): Season finale
