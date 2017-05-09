O’Malley has surgery, out at least 2 more months

Utilityman Shawn O’Malley is expected to miss at least a couple of months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery Monday to clean up problems in his right shoulder.
It’s been a rough year for the Southridge High grad, who underwent an emergency appendectomy on March 21. He began the season on the 10-day disabled list and was shifted May 2 to the 60-day disabled list.
O’Malley, 29, batted .229 last season in 89 games with two homers and 17 RBIs. He was in a heated battle with Taylor Motter for the club’s utility position until the appendectomy.
CRUZ STILL AILING
Nelson Cruz’s sore left hamstring is feeling better, but it’s not good enough, manager Scott Servais believes, to risk possible renewed problems by playing in the outfield for the first time this season.
So with no designated hitter available under National League rules, Cruz was restricted to pinch-hitting duties Tuesday when the Mariners opened a two-game series against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park.
“We’ll see how he is (Wednesday),” Servais said. “He is moving a little bit better with the hamstring. Not great. When you’re on defense, it’s different. You can’t control it. You see the ball in the air, you’re going to go after it.
“On the bases, at times, you can control it.”
Losing Cruz strips the Mariners of their hottest hitter. He had a 15-game hitting streak snapped Sunday against Texas but is batting .319 and leads the Mariners with seven homers and 28 RBIs.
REHAB UPDATES
▪ Right-hander Felix Hernandez began playing catch Monday in his recovery from bursitis in his shoulder. Lefty James Paxton is expected to begin playing catch later this week in his recovery from a strained left forearm muscle.
General manager Jerry Dipoto previously indicated Hernandez and Paxton could be ready to rejoin the rotation at some point in the upcoming homestand from May 15-21.
▪ Veteran reliever Steve Cishek threw a 25-pitch simulated inning Monday and is expected to start another rehab assignment later this week in what projects as the final step in his recovery from October surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip.
▪ Outfielder Mitch Haniger is showing improvement in his recovery from a strained right oblique muscle, but he is not expected to return on the next homestand.
“You’re probably looking at the next road trip (May 23-30),” Servais said. “He’s going to have to get out and play three or four (rehab) games before he joins us. He’s not picked up a bat yet.”
FIEN TO PHILLY
Veteran reliever Casey Fien is coming to Philadelphia, but not to rejoin the Mariners’ bullpen.
The Mariners traded Fien, 33, on Tuesday to the Phillies for cash considerations. He was sent to Triple-A Tacoma on an outright assignment May 3 after clearing waivers.
Fien allowed 10 runs in six innings in six big-league outings over two tours. He allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings at Tacoma in five games.
▪ The Mariners also acquired minor-league righty Bryan Bonnell from Tampa Bay for $321,100 in international bonus-pool money, which must be used before July 2.
Bonnell, 23, was 0-2 with a 4.09 ERA this season in nine games at Hi-A Charlotte. He was a 36th-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.
