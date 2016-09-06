Mid-Columbia sports briefs: Dust Devils end season with victory

Dust Devils end NWL season with win
The Tri-City Dust Devils ended their season on a winning note, beating the Vancouver Canadians 6-3 on Monday night at Gesa Stadium.
The Dust Devils (34-42) rallied from a 3-0 first-inning deficit and took the lead in the second, when Buddy Reed hit a two-out RBI double and then scored on a fielding error.
After a rough opening inning, Tri-City starter Elier Sanchez combined with Diomar Lopez, Nathan Foriest and Jesse Scholtens to shut out the Canadians (29-45) the rest of the way.
The Dust Devils, who won their final two games, also had something else to celebrate: a regular-season announced attendance record of 86,886. Monday’s announced attendance was 2,701.
Dust Devils 6, Canadians 3
Vancouver ab
r
h
bi
Tri-City ab
r
h
bi
Orozco lf-cf
4
1
2
0
Easley 2b
4
2
2
0
Lizardo 3b
4
1
1
0
Reed cf
4
2
2
1
Jacob 1b
5
0
1
1
Ovrstrt c
3
1
2
0
Tejada rf
5
0
0
0
Young 1b
3
0
0
1
Knight 2b
4
1
0
1
Potts ss
3
1
1
1
Barreto ss
4
0
1
1
Asuncion rf
4
0
2
1
McKnight cf
3
0
0
0
White 3b
4
0
0
0
Anderson lf
0
0
0
0
DeLeon dh
3
0
0
0
Reavis c
2
0
1
0
Moore lf
3
0
1
0
Spiwak dh
3
0
0
0
Totals 34
3
6
3
Totals 31
6
10
4
Vancouver
300
000
000
—
3
Tri-City
220
000
20x
—
6
E—Lizardo (13), Potts (2). PB—Overstreet (10). DP—Vancouver 1. LOB—Vancouver 10, Tri-City 8. 2B—Orozco (9), Reed (9), Asuncion (12). 3B—Barreto (2). SF—Young. SB—Easley (13), Overstreet (1). CS—Moore (2), Reed (5).
Vancouver
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Diaz L,1-5
3
3
4
3
5
2
Abel
3
3
0
0
1
2
Smith
1
3
2
2
0
3
McClelland
1
1
0
0
0
1
Tri-City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Sanchez W, 1-1
5
4
3
3
3
2
Lopez H,1
2
1
0
0
0
3
Foriest H,4
1
0
0
0
2
1
Scholtens S,4
1
1
0
0
0
1
WP—Diaz. HBP—By Sanchez (Lizardo). Umpires—Home, Tanner Moore; First, Darius Ghani. T—2:44. A—2,701.
Cross country
Saint Martin’s junior Skyler Larson (Tri-Cities Prep) was second in the men’s 8,000 meters at the season-opening Puget Sound Invitational, which took place Saturday at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood.
Larson finished in 26 minutes, 58 seconds, coming in behind Puget Sound’s Geremia Lizier-Zmudzinski (26:43). SMU freshman Travis Crumpler (Kamiakin) was 23rd with a time of 28:53.
SMU claimed the men’s and women’s team titles.
College football
Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Gage Gubrud and special teams player Jordan Dascalo were honored for their performances in Saturday’s 45-42 win over Washington State.
Kupp was chosen as the STATS National Offensive Player of the Week. He had 12 receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns, completed a 22-yard pass and ran twice for 29 yards.
Gubrud was named the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week after his first career start. He completed 34 of 40 passes for 474 yards and five touchdowns, and ran for 77 yards and a TD. The sophomore set a school record with his 551 yards of total offense.
Dascalo, who in 2014 punted as a freshman at Washington State, was named the Big Sky Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. He averaged 55.3 yards on three punts and kicked a 48-yard field goal against the Cougars. He also averaged 57 yards on seven kickoffs.
