Tough sailing for Mariners, Marco Gonzales can't keep up with Red Sox, ace Chris Sale

Advantage, Chris Sale.
There’s a reason he’s right up there with Justin Verlander, Corey Kluber and Luis Severino as the best pitchers in the American League.
Marco Gonzales matched him pitch for pitch through four innings, even if Gonzales’ pitches traveled about 10 mph slower than Sale’s did. But Sale kept doing Sale things and the Mariners’ offense had few answers in a 5-0 loss on Sunday at Fenway Park.
Sale struck out 13 batters after already entering the game with the highest strikeouts-per-nine-innings rate (12.35) in the American League. He pounded the Mariners with his array of fastballs, including one that traveled 101.2 mph, and wicked sliders that mostly hit 82 mph.
So chalk this one to the Red Sox.
But the Mariners (47-31) knew it would be tough sailing against Sale on Sunday, and that’s why their win on Saturday behind Mike Leake’s eight shutout innings carried extra weight, besides it ending the Mariners’ five-game losing streak.
This New York-Boston swing ended in a thud, the Mariners’ going 1-5 before a four-game series in Baltimore against the Orioles over the next four days.
But so ends the Mariners’ June gauntlet. The month isn’t over, but less formidable opponents wait them with the Orioles being last in the American League East before returning home on Friday to face the Kansas City Royals (last in the American League Central).
Even after this tumultuous week, which included the past four games without shortstop Jean Segura because of an infection in his right forearm, the Mariners are still 13-8 this month and they went 7-8 in games against the Astros, Angels, Yankees and Red Sox – largest considered the Mariners’ roadblocks to snare their first trip to the playoffs since 2001.
Sunday’s loss gave the Red Sox the series victory and the season series against the Mariners, who are 3-4 against Boston after splitting the four-game home series last week.
This one started as a pitcher’s duel.
Gonzales and Sale combined to strike out 10 of 11 consecutive batters from the bottom of the third into the bottom of the fifth inning, including seven in a row struck out in that span.
Sale was one strike from an immaculate inning (nine pitches, three strikeouts) against the Mariners in the fifth before Mike Zunino looked at a 100-mph fastball just off the plate. He struck out on the next pitch, instead.
Sale’s final pitch of the outing was a 100.5-mph fastball that Zunino struck out against to end the seventh, and this hadn’t mentioned Sale’s wipeout slider.
Gonzales didn’t keep up.
He had allowed one hit in the first four innings of the game before the Red Sox tagged him for three consecutive hits to start the bottom of the fifth inning, including Xander Bogaerts’ leadoff double.
Rafael Devers’ double scored him and two sacrifice flies later the Mariners trailed, 3-0.
Mitch Haniger almost had a two-run home run the following frame, but right fielder Mookie Betts made a tough play at the warning track, 371 feet from home plate for the inning-ending out (keep in mind, three days earlier in New York, one of the Yankees’ batters hit a 339-foot home run to right field).
The Red Sox’s Mitch hit one much farther the next frame, with Mitch Moreland crushing Gonzales’ sinker 415 feet to straightaway center field for a two-run home run and a 5-0 Red Sox lead.
Gonzales’ fiale line: six innings with seven hits allowed and five runs with six strikeouts. Chasen Bradford took over in the seventh.
Sale exited after seven innings, allowing four hits, one walk and the 13 strikeouts on just 93 pitches (71 strikes). He lowered his season ERA to 2.56.
Sale has owned the Mariners over his past three starts against them, dating back to 2016 with the Chicago White Sox. He’s now pitched 19 consecutive scoreless innings against them with 38 strikeouts. That was his sixth game with double-digit strikeouts against the Mariners in nine career starts against them.
Dominant.
A couple takeaways:
Sale away
That Marco Gonzales went toe-to-toe with Red Sox lefty Chris Sale through four innings felt pretty impressive. Gonzales had struck out six and allowed one hit those first four frames.
Then Sale kept going, and Gonzales didn’t keep up.
Gonzales seemed to lose command of his pitches in the fifth inning. He left a sinker up and in the strike zone for Mitch Moreland, who crushed it for a two-run home run to put the Mariners out of it for good.
Boston had three consecutive hits against him to start the fifth, including Xander Bogaerts’ leadoff double and Rafael Devers’ RBI double. After that one hit allowed in the first four innings, he allowed six in the two next innings.
Cruz … triple?
Yes, Nelson Cruz is a week away from turning 38 years old.
But he turned on the jets for his first triple since August of 2016 against the Detroit Tigers thanks to a lot of help from Fenway Park and a very poor Red Sox relay.
What an adventure it was.
Cruz sent a shot into right field that just missed bouncing over the wall for a ground-rule double. Instead it careened off the top of the wall, dribbled off to the left and briefly got stuck into the bottom of the wall.
Then the relay was off. If it wasn’t, Cruz was dead-to-rights because he stopped halfway between second and third with third-base coach Scott Brosius giving the stop sign.
Cruz usually prefers to take four bases instead of three. He has hit 102 home runs in the past three seasons. But that’s his second triple, and his sixth triple since 2011 (so fewer than one of those per season).
