Yankees sweep, and Mariners learning just how loaded American League playoff race is

James Paxton had never pitched against the New York Yankees.

His welcome was not so pleasant.

Paxton endured much of the same frustrations most of the Seattle Mariners’ pitchers endured against this gargantuan Yankees lineup. Facing 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge and 6-foot-6 Giancarlo Stanton back-to-back has to be among one of the more unpleasant scenarios for left-handed pitchers.

They almost went back-to-back homers against Paxton if not for Mitch Haniger’s incredible robbery of Stanton, who just the night before had walked off with a game-ending home run.





One more Yankees homer in the first inning, though, and that would be enough for the Yankees to send the Mariners off with three consecutive losses to begin their 11-day road trip.

The Mariners did do what they do best, rallying to make this a game in the end. But their 4-3 loss moved their season record to 46-29 with three games in Boston to face the Red Sox looming over the next three days.





“Our guys are not down at all,” Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters afterward. “They competed really well today … we just couldn’t get the big one to get over the hump, and we have been getting it and riding it. Just didn’t happen today.”

The Mariners are now 4-9 against the bests of the American League West – the Houston Astros (2-4), Red Sox (2-2) and Yankees (0-3). They’re also in the midst of their longest losing streak of the season, which is now at four games.

But the Mariners don’t need to be better than them. At least in the regular season. If the season ended today they’d still end their 16-year postseason drought (the longest active streak in major North American professional sports) and take the second wild card slot – and then anything can happen in the playoffs.

Yes, a long way away from playoffs. But this stretch against these teams this month of June certainly gives the Mariners a taste of what that could look like.

And you could take this series a couple of ways: That the Mariners were swept and allowed eight home run in three games, or that those eight home runs came in a homer-friendly Yankee Stadium and the Mariners went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position on Thursday in a one-run loss — one night after the Yankees erased the Mariners' 5-0 lead.

So two consecutive games that could have gone very differently for the Mariners.

“We were right in a couple of games the past few days,” Servais said. “But you have to get the big hits on the road. We just didn’t get it done the way we wanted to. It doesn’t detract or take away from anything we’ve done to this point and we’ll go to Boston and keep playing.”

First Judge’s home run, then Stanton was Haniger’s glove away from another, before Miguel Andujar teed off. All in the first inning and the Yankees had a four-run lead, while making Paxton throw 28 pitches.





Paxton’s 3-2 pitch to Judge was supposed to be a fastball away. It tailed in and Judge took him the opposite way over the short porch in field (382 feet). Andujar’s went 339 feet (no a home run in most ball parks).

This was six days after the Boston Red Sox chased Paxton after 2 1/3 innings. And the Yankees already teed off with two-run homers in the eighth and ninth innings to beat the Mariners the night before – after four home runs in the Yankees win on Tuesday.

So eight home runs in three games for the team that is on pace to break the record for most in a season – set by the Ken Griffey Jr.-led 1997 Seattle Mariners (265).

Yet, Paxton found a way.

He went on to pitch four scoreless innings after that. He allowed four hits in the first inning, three after that and struck out nine, ending his day after 107 pitches.

“Some close pitches that didn’t go our way,” Servais said. “But give them some credit, they worked the pitch count up there, but they also hit some balls in good spots.”

And in the second inning, it was Kyle Seager’s turn to use that short porch.

Seager got ahold of Luis Severino’s 90-mph changeup and hit a two-run home run to cut the Yankees’ lead in half. Ben Gamel added a two-out RBI single to score Nelson Cruz in the sixth to make it a 4-3 game.

Then the Yankees’ bullpen.

Already mentioned how towering Judge and Stanton are. Then they sent out 6-8, 100-mph throwing Dellin Betances for the eighth inning before 6-4, 100-mph throwing Aroldis Chapman for the ninth.

Still, the Mariners had runners on in both innings. But Guillermo Heredia was thrown out trying to steal second to end the eighth and Dee Gordon struck out with pinch-runner Chris Herrmann at second to end the ninth.

“Tough games, obviously, but that’s a good team over there,” Haniger said. “I still like our guys in the clubhouse. We’re going to give them a battle and I’m looking forward to playing them again.”

Here's three takeaways:

Paxton rebounds

That first inning – rough. Real rough.

Aaron Judge two-run home run. Miguel Adujar two-run home run. Would-be home run for Giancarlo Stanton, except Mitch Haniger leaped as high as he could at the wall in straightaway center field and brought it back (more on that in a bit).

But maybe this says a little about where Paxton is at this stage in his career, that he bounced back, pitching four scoreless innings afterward to get through the fifth after lasting 2 1/3 innings his last start against the Red Sox.

“Pretty much after the first it was pretty much everything I had on every pitch,” Paxton said. “Just grind. Just trying to fight my way through it.”

Against Boston, his defense didn’t help him. This was just the Yankees hitting bombs, and getting some help from their short porch past right field.

Although, Paxton didn’t get much help from Yankee Stadium. Here’s the distance on those three long hits the Yankees hit off him that inning:

(Bullet): Judge’s two-run homer: 382 feet

(Bullet): Andujar’s two-run homer: 339 feet

(Bullet): Stanton’s out (thanks to Haniger’s leaping catch): 414 feet.

Paxton threw 28 pitches in that first inning. He allowed four hits in the first inning, but then just three in the next four innings after that, also finishing with nine strikeouts – despite very little love on strike calls.

“They jumped on the fastball in the first inning,” Servais said. “Obviously the past couple of times out hasn’t been as crisp as the rest of the season, but he hung in there and the last inning he threw out there was probably his best inning. The cutter came back for him and he’s had a hard time getting a feel for that pitch.”

Hanimal strikes again

Mitch Haniger did not obtain permission to rob Giancarlo Stanton of a home run, but the Yankees had bashed enough of those this game and this series.

Haniger jumped as high as he could at the wall in straightaway center field – about the same spot Stanton bombed a walkoff home run past in the bottom of the ninth the night before. Haniger snared it in the heel of his glove and caught it for the out.

It was the first pitch Stanton saw from Paxton.

“That was a great catch,” Paxton said. “It was over the wall and he reached up and got it. It was great for me.”

The Mariners needed that. Aaron Judge launched a two-run home run the at-bat before and Miguel Andujar followed with a two-run shot later in that first inning, with the Yankees battering Paxton to a four-run lead.

Haniger is normally in right field, but was starting for the sixth time this season, and for the second consecutive day in center field so that the Mariners could get left-handed hitters Denard Span (left field) and Ben Gamel (right field) against Yankees right-hander Luis Severino.

Missed chances

This was a Yankees sweep, but these past two games could have turned much differently.

Take this one. The Mariners scored three runs on Yankees starter Luis Severino (something only done against him three other times in his 16 starts this year). But they could have had more.

The Mariners went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. You can take that as they have to do better, or you could take it as they had that many runners on base against a tough Yankees pitching staff – which might be a good sign for the Mariners the next time they meet with New York.

They had pinch-runner Chris Herrmann at second base in the top of the ninth with Dee Gordon up before Gordon struck out against Aroldis Chapman.

And this was after leading 5-0 in an eventual Mariners loss on Wednesday. They left a few runs on the field in that one, too.





Play of the game

Gordon entered as one of the Mariners’ more clutch hitters this season. But he saw a 100-mph fastball from Yankees Aroldis Chapman before two wipeout sliders and he struck out swinging to strand Herrmann at second base.

Top hitter

Judge hit the two-run home run as the second hitter of the game, and Adujar followed four batters later with a two-run shot. But them and Giancarlo Stanton combined to go 2-for-10 for the game.

Kyle Seager went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run of his own. He reached base five times in eight at-bats the past two games.

Mitch Haniger wasn’t so great this series – going 1-for-13 in the three games.

Top pitcher

Chasen Bradford bounced back after a rough outing against Boston on Sunday, pitching two scoreless innings of relief to keep the Mariners in the game. He allowed one hit, walked one and struck out two.

Quotable

Those two Yankees home runs might not have been home runs in many other ball parks.

“I mean, both teams are playing in the same park,” Paxton said. “I thought (Andujar’s) was a fly ball because in most places we play it’s probably a fly ball. But it got out of here and that’s the ball park. You are going to have that sometimes and you just got to move on.”

