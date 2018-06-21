Must see: Mariners Mitch Haniger's leaping catch robs Stanton of a home run

Mitch Haniger – the Hanimal.
He did not have permission to rob Giancarlo Stanton of a home run, but the Yankees had bashed enough of those this game and this series already.
Haniger jumped as high as he could at the wall in straightaway center field – about the same spot Stanton bombed a walkoff home run past in the bottom of the ninth the night before. Haniger snared it in the heel of his glove and caught it for the out.
BAH GAWD THAT’S @M_Hanny17’s MUSIC. pic.twitter.com/ArMiceNOEq— MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2018
It was the first pitch Stanton saw from Mariners starter James Paxton.
The Mariners needed that. Aaron Judge launched a two-run home run the at-bat before and Miguel Andujar followed with a two-run shot later in that first inning, with the Yankees battering Paxton to a four-run lead.
Haniger is normally in right field, but was starting for the sixth time this season, and for the second consecutive day in center field so that the Mariners could get left-handed hitters Denard Span (left field) and Ben Gamel (right field) against Yankees right-hander Luis Severino.
It’s not the first highlight defensive play Haniger’s made in the outfield this season, though.
But it helped swing some momentum back to the Mariners.
It wasn’t the 117.9 mph exit velocity bomb that Stanton hit 453 feet off of Ryan Cook to win Wednesday night’s game, 7-5, in the bottom of the ninth. But this one did travel 414 feet and shot off his bat at 108.6 mph.
For reference, Judge’s home run the at-bat before traveled 382 feet and Andujar’s home run took advantage of the short porch in right field traveled 339 feet.
But instead of three home runs and a 5-0 Yankees lead, it was 4-0 and Kyle Seager followed the next inning with a two-run shot of his own to cut the Yankees’ lead in half.
The @Mariners looking to rally in the Bronx as Mitch Haniger shows off his glove work on @ROOTSPORTS_NW pic.twitter.com/mEJp4NmRp2— ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) June 21, 2018
