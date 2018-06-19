Mariners started fast. Yankees ended strong, bash four HRs in the Bronx

Well, it started well for the Seattle Mariners.
But didn’t go so great for them after.
Dee Gordon struck first with speed, causing havoc on the bases before scoring on Mitch Haniger’s fielder’s choice.
But the New York Yankees struck with power. A lot of it.
There’s a reason they call them the Baby Bombers. They got four homers, including two in a span of three batters in the fifth to bust a four-run lead on Marco Gonzales and cruise to a 7-2 victory in the first meeting of the season between these teams.
The most baby of those bombers, rookie Gleyber Torres, had the most impressive shot, taking former Yankee Nick Rumbelow to the second level behind the left field wall in the eighth to cap the clobbering. That’s Torres’ 14th home run this year – and the Venezuelan is only 21 years old.
That’s two consecutive losses for the Mariners (46-27), who allowed three home runs in a 9-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.
But the Mariners had just two hits on their end in this one against 25-year-old right-hander Domingo German.
“We were on it early,” Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters afterward. “The quality of the at-bats throughout the lineup though wasn’t there. German was effectively wild with his stuff. Give him credit, he made pitches when he had to.”
Gonzales tossed two curveballs below the strike zone. That pitched looked like it has much of the year against the first two batters he faced, striking out Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge back-to-back.
Stanton? The reigning National League MVP in his first season with the Yankees launched the first low curveball he saw straightaway over the center-field wall for a solo home run to tie the game.
It remained that way until the fifth. Gonzales bounced back, and Yankees pitcher Domingo German, the 25-year-old from the Dominican Republic, didn’t allow a hit for 18 consecutive Mariners batters after Gordon’s leadoff double.
Then more Yankees homers.
Miguel Andujar rocketed a two-run shot and two batters later Hicks hit a two-run homer to put the Yankees ahead, 5-1.
Nelson Cruz added a home run of his own, sending the first pitch he saw from German just over the left-field wall for his 18th of the season, but Torres then took Rumbelow yard the next inning for a 7-2 Yankees lead.
The Yankees’ Domingo German allowed just two hits in seven innings, with no walks, nine strikeouts and the one run allowed.
A couple takeaways:
Spee-Dee
Where has all this speed been all the Mariners’ life?
Dee Gordon led off the game with a line drive to center field. That’s a single for most players.
But Gordon got out of the batter’s box quickly. Really quickly. His home-to-second time was 7.64 seconds – tied for the fourth-fastest double in MLB this year, according to MLB’s Statcast. The three doubles faster than that were all from Reds outfielder Billy Hamilton.
Then more speed. Gordon took off for third on Jean Segura’s ground ball to shortstop Didi Gregorius, who bobbled it when he clearly was trying to react and throw to third to get Gordon. So runners at the corners, no outs.
That’s how Gordon’s speed impacts games. He scored a batter later on Mitch Haniger’s line-drive fielder’s choice and the Mariners had a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
Short lived, but it was a lead.
Mean to Marco
The Yankees were not so kind to Marco Gonzales, bashing balls against him most of the outing.
It started with Giancarlo Stanton’s home run. Everything seemed to be running well for the Mariners, a first-inning run followed by back-to-back strikeouts for Gonzales to start the game against Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge.
Then a curveball below the zone, but Stanton crushed it anyway, sending it over the wall in straightaway center field to tie the game.
Then Miguel Andujar’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, before Hicks’ two-run shot two batters later. Suddenly it was 5-1, Yankees.
Stanton’s traveled 426 feet, Andujar’s 427 feet and Hicks’ went 413 feet.
Nothing new for New York. It entered the day leading the majors in home runs (114).
But the hardest-hit ball? That was an out in the first inning. Gary Sanchez lined a pitch right to Denard Span in left field with an exit velocity of 121.1 mph. Per Statcast, that’s tied for the hardest non-ground-ball tracked since 2015 – tied alongside Aaron Judge’s record-setting home run last year.
Rookie Gleyber Torres gave the Yankees four home runs with his 14th of the season when he rocked one off of former Yankee Nick Rumbelow in the eighth inning.
Cruz control
The Mariners had so little against Domingo German, who retired 21 of the final 22 batters he faced.
His string of 18 consecutive Mariners retired ended in the sixth when Nelson Cruz just got one out over the left field wall for a home run.
But it should be mentioned that Cruz has hit a sweet spot since all those leg injuries to start the season. Since May 28, Cruz has hit .293 (24-for-82) with 11 of his team-high 18 home runs.
Play of the game
A 2-2 pitch, and Gonzales tried to get Miguel Andujar chasing it out of the bottom of the strike zone, as he’s done against many batters this season.
Andujar golfed it out of the park – a two-run home run.
That was the second time Gonzales threw a curveball below the zone that found it way out, with Giancarlo Stanton taking him deep in the first inning.
But Andujar’s gave the Yankees a 3-1 lead before Aaron Hicks followed two batters later with another two-run home run.
Top pitcher
With the way Domingo German was hurling, those homers were plenty.
German, a 25-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic, allowed just two hits in seven innings. He retired 18 consecutive batters after Dee Gordon led off the game with a double. He struck out nine and walked none.
Marco Gonzales pitched 6 1/3 innings and had allowed one run through four innings until that rough fifth. He was charged for six runs and eight hits with five strikeouts, upping his ERA to 3.80.
Top hitter
Very slim pickings on the Mariners’ side. Dee Gordon and Nelson Cruz had their lone hits, thought they made them count.
But the Yankees’ Aaron Hicks, their leadoff hitter, went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run (his 10th). Rookie Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar each went 2-for-4 with homer runs and Giancarlo Stanton hit one out, too.
