Rough inning. Mariners' otherwise electric homestand ends with a thud

Well, this was not a one-run game.
And that’s not the Seattle Mariners’ expertise.
This got out of hand in the third inning, with the Boston Red Sox leaving town with a 9-3 victory over the Mariners behind three home runs. Mike Leake was tagged for five runs – all with two outs – in the third with three on a rocket of a home run from Rafael Devers off the windows of the Hit It Here Cafe well past the right-field wall.
It put a sour note on the end of this otherwise electric Mariners’ homestand, this last game in front of 46,462 (the seventh-largest regular-season crowd in Safeco Field history).
The Mariners are 46-26 after splitting a four-game series with Boston (48-24) and fell to 1.5 games back in the American League West of division leader Houston, with the Astros winning their 11th consecutive game earlier in the day.
This was a dud, but the Mariners are still have the best record in the majors since May 8 (27-12) and are 12-4 in the month of June, the month that’s supposed to test the Mariners’ staying power the most. Now they head to New York to play the Yankees for the first time this year in a three-game series before another three-game spat in Boston against the Red Sox after that.
The Mariners took back-to-back one-run wins against Boston before the Red Sox bashed Seattle on Sunday with home runs from Devers, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Xander Bogaerts, the former All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger who hit his third home run of the four-game series.
Leake retired the first two batters he faced in the third inning. Then six consecutive Boston batters reached.
He walked J.D. Martinez to load the bases before Mitch Moreland’s two-RBI single and Devers followed with the three-run hit-it-here shot.
So 5-0 Red Sox lead – two games after Boston scored six runs in the third inning against James Paxton.
But Mariners cut that to a three-run lead. Nelson Cruz launched a 442-foot home run to the upper deck past left field to lead off the fourth. Leake went on to retire 10 consecutive batters Then they had the bases loaded, no outs, in the fifth after Dee Gordon’s bunt rolled perfectly down the third-base line but without crossing the foul line.
The Mariners had Jean Segura, Mitch Haniger and Cruz due.
Segura grounded into a fielder’s choice to score one, but that was it.
They never got closer after that.
Chasen Bradford has been one of the Mariners’ most productive bullpen arms since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma near the start of the season. But then Bradley sent the first pitch he threw over the center-field wall for a solo home run and a four-run Boston cushion.
Big deficit, but maybe the Mariners could come back still. After all, the Mariners were tied with the Red Sox for most comeback victories in the majors entering the game (21).
But two batters later, Bogaerts rocked a two-run home run for an 8-2 Red Sox lead. Bradford had allowed two home runs all season until allowing four homers over his past three appearances.
And after a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh, many of that sellout crowd began filing for the exits to beat the traffic.
A few takeaways:
Cruz missile
Nelson Cruz sure put a dent into the Red Sox lead.
It counted as one run, but he launched it into the upper deck in left field to lead off the fourth inning, the 17th home run of the season for Cruz.
It was hit with a 112-mph exit velocity and traveled 442 feet, according to MLB’s Statcast.
¡Te @ncboomstick23! Este BMBAZO fue ES-PEC-TA-CU-LAR.— Marineros de Seattle (@LosMarineros) June 17, 2018
#LosMarineros pic.twitter.com/ys8Mc1HTXX
That was Cruz’s sixth home run this season that left at an exit velocity of faster than 112 mph, according to Statcast. The hardest-hit home run he’s had was last Monday against the Angels, tattooing a slider out of the park at 114.6 mph.
That trails the Rangers’ Joey Gallo (nine), Rangers’ Nomar Mazara (seven), Yankees’ Aaron Judge (seven) and Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton (seven) for most 110-mph exit velocity homers so far this season.
Bradford roughed up
Chasen Bradford has been one of the Mariners’ surprise performers out of the bullpen most of this season.
He entered an outing against the Los Angeles Angels last week having started his tenure with the Mariners with just five runs allowed in his first 25 2/3 innings pitched (1.75 ERA). And he’d allowed two home runs in that span.
These past couple outings – not so much.
Bradford was roughed up for two home runs against the Angels on Monday and then two more home runs from the Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. and Xander Bogaerts on Sunday.
This past week has shot his ERA from 1.75 to 3.21.
