Wade LeBlanc: masterful. Lefty shines, again, this time on national stage as Mariners shut out Red Sox

Wade LeBlanc.
Three months ago he was released from a minor league contract. On Saturday evening he walked off the mound with two outs in the eighth inning with 44,151 at Safeco Field applauding as he approached the dugout.
LeBlanc walked slowly, savoring it, clapping in his glove a few times and tipping his cap before taking his place among his teammates on the bench – that after retiring 22 consecutive Boston Red Sox batters and striking out nine in 7 2/3 innings shutout innings — probably the most remarkable start of his 10-year career.
“That was a really neat moment. Guys who throw 86 (mph) they don’t really get standing ovations very often,” LeBlanc said with a laugh.
“I just kept thanking God. That was an incredible feeling. It’s been a long road to get here, to sustain me and my family. It’s hard to do anything but thank.”
Who is this guy?
The 33-year-old left-hander hadn’t struck out nine since a 2011 start for the Padres. He’d never pitched this many shutout innings in his 10-year career. He was nearly perfect if not for a leadoff single (and little umpire help) against Red Sox leadoff hitter Mookie Betts.
Then, of course, came another Mariners one-run win.
They held off Boston after Nelson Cruz drove in a third-inning run against knuckleballer Steven Wright for a 1-0 victory on Saturday, improving to 46-25.
Edwin Diaz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out Mookie Betts for his major-league leading 27th save.
The Mariners haven’t been 21 games over .500 since August of 2003, though they didn’t gain ground in the American League West because the Houston Astros won their 10th consecutive game earlier in the day.
But how about the Louisiana lefty?
LeBlanc was at his most LeBlanking form this season, and against arguably the best lineup he’s faced all season, riding a changeup that had more depth to it than any previous appearance for him this season.
It came a few hours after his wife and two young boys surprised him with a towering trophy for his locker room stall in the Mariners’ clubhouse. Engraved were the words, “Happy Father’s Day to our MVP. We love you.”
“I got a long way to earn that trophy,” LeBlanc said.Mariners manager Scott Servais had already raved about LeBlanc’s moxie and Jamie Moyer-like qualities. Then this night happened.
LeBlanc retired 22 consecutive batters from the first inning into the eighth and had faced the minimum. Dee Gordon flashed the gold on his glove behind him at second base a few times, but this wasn’t all trust-the-defense pitching.
He was one out away from getting through 23 consecutive and eight shutout innings, but Eduardo Nunez singled to right field and that led Servais to walk to the mound, pulling LeBlanc to a standing ovation before Alex Colome retired Blake Swihart to send it to the ninth.
Of LeBlanc’s nine strikeouts, he got Mookie Betts twice, foiling him the first time on a cutter and second time with his changeup. He also struck out J.D. Martinez twice – once with a changeup, once with a cutter.
Mind you, Betts are Martinez are about as good of bets are there is to be playing in Washington, D.C., next month for the American League All-Star team.
LeBlanc, he of the 86-mph fastball (an oddity in baseball’s velocity age) was one shy of his career-high 10 strikeouts, which he had in a 2011 outing for the San Diego Padres against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The most shutout innings he’d previously tossed was seven, last occurring with the Padres in 2010.
So fitting for LeBlanc, who just this past offseason had been released from his minor league contract with the New York Yankees, then signed with the Mariners only after reliever David Phelps needed season-ending Tommy John Surgery and Seattle had an available spot in their bullpen.
He’s gone from their long reliever, to spot starter with right-hander Eramso Ramirez (right Teres Major strain) heading to the disabled list, to one of the major-leagues front-line starters over the past month and a half. Even as some keep waiting for him to regress to the mean, LeBlanc shut down the Red Sox in front of a nationally televised audience and a packed house at Safeco Field.
The Mariners just didn’t give him a lot of run support.
Not against Red Sox starter Steven Wright, the 33-year-old knuckleballer, who entered having pitched 22 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings dating to his time out of the bullpen, like LeBlanc, to start the season.
He ran that to 24 2/3 scoreless before Mitch Haniger and Cruz hit back-to-back two-out singles in the third inning, with Cruz’s hit through the left side of the infield scoring Dee Gordon from second base.
The Mariners had a chance to add some insurance in the eighth when Jean Segura doubled with one out, but Haniger struck out and Cruz fouled out to first base to send it to the ninth.
But it was enough. And the Mariners keep rolling – winners of six of their past seven games and 13 of their past 16.
A few takeaways:
Dee-fence
Dee Gordon brought his shimmy game, and how could you blame him?
He dived to his left, snared a hard ground ball from Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts and threw it from his knees to first base to just but Bogaerts to the bag for the out.
The Red Sox challenged it, but the call stood, which had Gordon doing a little dance.
There’s still one game remaining in this series, but Gordon has flashed every bit of the gold on his glove. He also dived to his right in the second inning before turning and throwing from his seat to get Rafael Devers at first base.
And he channeled a little Russell Wilson, who threw out the first pitch in Friday’s game, with an option pitch to second base to start a 4-6-3 double play on Andrew Benintendi.
Gordon might have saved the Mariners on Friday when they came from behind to take a 7-6 victory over the Red Sox, when he dived across the middle of the field for a hard ground ball in the top of the seventh inning, turned and fired to first base for the final out of the inning, with runners at first and second.
A run might have scored if it got through. Instead it set up a Mike Zunino home run in the bottom half of the inning and later Denard Span’s go-ahead double.
Not many teams can replace a two-time Gold Glove second baseman like Robinson Cano with another Gold Glove second baseman. The Mariners will have an intriguing dilemma when Cano is set to return by Aug. 14 from his 80-game drug suspension.
