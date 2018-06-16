Mariners' sign top draft pick Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert stood along the Safeco Field concourse in his first trip to Seattle since the Mariners made him their first-round draft pick on June 3.

If blend-in was his thing, that didn’t go so well. The 6-foot-6, long-haired junior from Stetson University in Florida – the same school that has produced major-league aces Jacob deGrom and Corey Kluber – looked like he could have been plugged in to pitch that night’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

The Mariners officially announced they signed Gilbert on Saturday, with MLB Pipeline reporter Jim Callis reporting the deal was for the full No. 14 overall pick value of almost $3.9 million.





This means the Mariners have officially announced the signings of nine of their top 10 draft picks, all except for Florida State catcher Cal Raleigh, their third-round selection.

They announced the signing of University of Georgia outfielder Keegan McGovern, their ninth-round pick, which means they’ve officially added 28 of their first 30 selections (still missing Raleigh and 28th-round pick Beau Branton, a second baseman from Stanford.

Back to Gilbert.

The Mariners said they originally thought he might not be available past the top three picks until some dead-arm issues caused him to drop down many teams boards. But he rediscovered some of his velocity, once clocked at 97 mph on his fastball to go along with a slider and changeup.

Gilbert stood alongside Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and scouting director Scott Hunter as right-hander Juan Nicasio threw against live batting practice on Saturday.

He likely would have rather ben in Omaha, Nebraska, pitching in the College World Series. His final college outing lasted 5 1/3 innings in the NCAA Division I Super Regional against the University of North Carolina, when he allowed four runs and six hits with six strikeouts last weekend.

But hanging out at Safeco Field didn’t seem like a terrible consolation prize.

Gilbert finished his junior season with 163 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched. That was the most strikeouts in college baseball this past season.

He’s likely to start the season with short-season Single-A Everett, though the Mariners have said they’ll limit his innings with how much of a workload he’s already had for Stetson this spring.

The Mariners’ past two first-round picks, outfielder Kyle Lewis and first baseman Evan White, are both with high Single-A Modesto, though White recently filled in for four games with Triple-A Tacoma.

