Mairners need bolstered bullpen for Boston; recall pitchers Nick Rumbelow, Rob Whalen from Tacoma

With the Boston Red Sox in town for four games, the Seattle Mariners bolstered their bullpen back to eight members.
They recalled right-handers Nick Rumbelow and Rob Whalen from Triple-A Tacoma just before Thursday’s game.
Both were added to the Mariners’ 2018 active roster for the first time.
To make room, they optioned first baseman Daniel Vogelbach to the Rainiers for the third time and designated right-hander Mike Morin for assignment.
Morin’s move sets the Mariners’ 40-man roster at 39 players and gives them seven days to trade, release or outright his contract to the minor leagues.
Start with Rumbelow.
Mariners’ general manager Jerry Dipoto raved about the 26-year-old most this offseason after he acquired Rumbelow in a trade from the New York Yankees in exchange for minor leaguer pitchers JP Sears and Juan Then in November. Sears was their 11th-round draft pick last year.
Rumbelow started the season on the disabled list, though, because of a brachial plexus injury, which is a group of nerves that come from the spinal cord in the neck and travel down the arm. He wasn’t reinstated until June 5.
Since then he pitched three scoreless relief appearances with the Rainiers, retiring nine of the 11 batters he faced with five strikeouts and one hit allowed. He pitched last season for Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees system, going 5-1 with six saves and a 1.12 ERA.
Whalen returns to the Mariners after making two appearances and a start for them last year, allowing five runs in 7 1/3 innings. He had gone 7-3 with a 4.50 ERA in 13 starts with the Rainiers.
Whalen detailed some of his struggles with depression and anxiety that caused him to leave the organization last season before seeking help this past offseason.
He and Rumbelow also fill spots in the bullpen with the Mariners currently without right-hander Nick Vincent (groin strain), right-hander Juan Nicasio (knee effusion) and right-hander Dan Altavilla (right UCL sprain).
And the Mariners figure to need extra arms for this series against the Red Sox, a team that leads the majors in hitting, batting .262 as a team, with 99 home runs.
Seager returns
Kyle Seager was plugged back in at his usual hot corner at third base for Thursday’s 7:10 p.m. game against the Red Sox after missing Wednesday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels because of a personal issue.
Seager was originally in Wednesday’s lineup but was scratched about an hour before the first pitch.
