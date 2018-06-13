Wild ride: Mitch Haniger's walk-off homer vaults Mariners to Angels sweep, 20 games over .500

What a wild game.
Make that, what a wild series.
More home runs. That was par for the course for this series – as were acrobatic tags, Mitch Haniger outfield assists and Mike Trout on base all of the time.
But this one added multi-run rallies, a lot of pitchers, injuries, hectic defensive miscues, high-leverage situations, and a tie game into the ninth inning.
But this series wasn’t ending by anything other than a home run.
So fitting that it came from Haniger.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth, he lasered a 1-0 splitter over the left field wall for his third home run of the series and second career walk-off home run, lifting the Seattle Mariners to an 8-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
That was the 17th combined home run between these two teams of the series – the most ever for a three-game series at Safeco Field.
It was Haniger’s third home run, Ryon Healy hit another homer (his fourth of the series), so did Nelson Cruz (three homers this series).
But Haniger’s sent Safeco into uproar, coming a half-inning after he doubled up Jabari Blash at first base by sprinting down the right-field line, catching and spinning and firing to first base.
Looking for someone to take over this team in Robinson Cano’s absence? Haniger has done that and more.
And that completed a comeback, despite the Mariners looking sluggish at times in trailing 6-4 after the top of the seventh inning.
No problem.
The Mariners (44-24) improved to 20 games over .500 with the win before the Boston Red Sox come to town for a four-game series.
The Mariners led 4-1 after the fourth inning.
But comebacks – those are supposed to be the Mariners’ thing. So is clean defense and timely hitting.
The Angels gave the Mariners a taste of their own medicine.
They tied it by the sixth inning after a defensive hiccup, Haniger and Ben Gamel just avoiding an outfield collision, allowed Chris Young to lead off with a triple and score on a sacrifice fly.
And it was 6-4, Angels, when Young and Nolan Fontana homered in the seventh off of Chasen Bradford – the sinkerball pitcher who had allowed just two homers in his previous 25 1/3 innings (1.75 ERA) this season.
That came a half-inning after the Mariners loaded the bases with no outs before Mike Zunino struck out and Andrew Romine grounded into a double play.
Then another chance in the seventh, this time on another wild tag.
Jean Segura cut the lead to 6-5 with his double to score Dee Gordon from first base, with Segura reaching third on the play – still no outs and 90 feet from tying the game.
But Mitch Haniger struck out before Nelson Cruz soared a high fly ball into shallow left field. Segura only showed that he’d go, but Justin Upton’s throw to the plate soared well to the left. So Segura was off.
Third baseman David Fletcher got the underhand flip from catcher Martin Maldanado and had to stop and dive back to get Segura at the plate, one day after Segura’s behind-the-back tag at second base.
The Mariners challenged but the call stood because there wasn’t enough to overturn it. Instead of game tied, the inning ended.
Another opportunity lost.
Especially with the Angels scrambling. Their starter, Garrett Richards, left with a left hamstring injury after two innings, meaning the Angels had to quickly turn to their bullpen to stave off the series sweep.
Mariners starter Marco Gonzales lasted a few innings longer, but not much.
Mel Stottlemyre Jr. trotted out to the mound to chat with Gonzales in the fifth inning after Albert Pujols reached on Romine’s fielding error on a hard ground ball at third base (yes, another defensive mistake). Romine was playing there for Kyle Seager, who was scratched just before the first pitch for what the Mariners announced as a personal issue.
The inning started with Trout’s leadoff double, so runners were at first and third with one out and the Mariners clinging to a 4-3 lead.
That Stottlemyre-Gonzales conversation must have gone something like, “throw curveballs.” Because Gonzales followed with back-to-back strikeouts to escape the jam, needing just seven pitches – six of them curveballs.
Gonzales walked off the mound, got about six fist bumps after walking into the dugout and knew his day was done. This wasn’t at all his sharpest outing. His command fluttered, he frequently pitched from behind and that shot his pitch count into the 90s in that fifth inning.
He left after 102 pitches, but a gutsy finish. He allowed seven hits, three runs and struck out seven batters.
And even that was far more than his counterpart. Angels starter Garrett Richards exited after two innings after he carved the Mariners for eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 shutout innings in his last appearance in Seattle on May 4.
Just look at how things have changed since then.
The Angels took two of three games against the Mariners then, and vaulted to first place in the American League West standings because of it.
Now? They’re 7.5 games back of the Mariners with Seattle taking this three-game sweep. The Mariners had Robinson Cano then and don’t now, but the Angels are now without Richards and third baseman Zack Cozart also exited in the third inning. They entered Safeco Field without two-way star Shohei Ohtani (UCL sprain), shortstop Andrelton Simmons (ankle), outfielder Kole Calhoun (oblique) and first baseman Jefrey Marte sprained his ankle against the Mariners on Monday.
Remind you of a team? That was much like the injury-riddled 2017 Mariners.
The Mariners didn’t let Richards leave before scoring a pair of runs with four consecutive hits in the second inning, with Ben Gamel’s RBI single scoring Denard Span and Mike Zunino lined a double over Trout’s head in center field for another RBI. They had opportunity for more with runners at second and third with one out, but stranded them.
But where were the home runs? That’s all this series had featured – 12 of them combined from these two teams, including Mike Trout’s four, Ryon Healy’s three and two apiece for Nelson Cruz and Mitch Haniger entering the game.
Just had to wait.
Cruz got the derby going again, crushing a 1-0 curveball for a two-run home run in the third inning for a 4-1 Mariners lead. That was Cruz’s 16th homer this season and ninth since May 26.
Safe to say, he’s found his swing.
But even with a depleted Angels lineup and a three-run lead, that wasn’t enough.
The Mariners had run to 10 wins in their previous 12 games much because of their clean defense. But they didn’t get that on Wednesday. The Angels’ David Fletcher got his first career hit – a triple – that Haniger appeared to take a bad read on. Haniger was playing in center field for Guillermo Heredia because Servais likes to rotate Heredia, Denard Span and Ben Gamel in the outfield because all have been hitting so well.
That triple allowed two runs to score.
Heredia is a plus defender and his early absence was felt. The Angels tied the game in the sixth inning on another triple. Chris Young was awarded one after Haniger and Gamel just avoided colliding into each other chasing a ball that should have been caught.
The miscommunication then allowed Young to score on Luis Valbuena’s ensuing sacrifice fly – 4-4 game.
But even after the Angels turned their 4-1 deficit into a 6-4 lead, no quit from the Mariners.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
Comments