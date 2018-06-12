So. Many. Dingers. Mariners ride Haniger, Healy power surges, survive Mike Trout

Mitch Haniger flashes bat, arm and rest of the tools in Mariners win over Angels Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger discusses his big night, hitting two home runs and throwing out a runner from the right-field corner to flash his arm in a 6-3 Mariners win over the Angels. Video courtesy of Root Sports. TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com ×

SHARE COPY LINK Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger discusses his big night, hitting two home runs and throwing out a runner from the right-field corner to flash his arm in a 6-3 Mariners win over the Angels. Video courtesy of Root Sports. TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com