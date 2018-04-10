TNT Mariners chat: Injuries, eagles and a conversation with prospect Rob Whalen

The first edition of the podcast. A conversation with columnist John McGrath on what the Mariners do about their seven players on the disabled list (10:45) and interview with prospect Rob Whalen about his battle with anxiety and depression (20:55).
