TNT Mariners chat: Injuries, eagles and a conversation with prospect Rob Whalen
The first edition of the podcast. A conversation with columnist John McGrath on what the Mariners do about their seven players on the disabled list (10:45) and interview with prospect Rob Whalen about his battle with anxiety and depression (20:55).
Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy and converted center fielder Dee Gordon spoke at Safeco Field on Thursday as part of the Mariners' pre-spring training luncheon. Gordon explained why he doesn't walk, and how he explained this to Scott Servais, an
John Hundahl, Missing in America Project state coordinator, talks about the organization's most recent effort to provide a respectful interment ceremony, with full military honors, for previously unclaimed cremated remains of veterans and their sp
Yadira Galvan, Family Resource Center executive director, tells how the nonprofit organization that assists families with special needs children is in jeopardy after having to cancel the carnival portion of their primary annual fund raising event.
Pasco police released this dashcam video of an officer bumping Ricky Ray Martinez, 30, off the road at the end of a chase through Kennewick and Pasco that hit speeds of 90 mph. At the end of the video is the contraband found in Martinez's car.
Jose Martinez and Devin Johnson pulled a 34-year-old man from a burning car to safety after a fiery crash in Aurora, Illinois, on Saturday, March 31. The driver was charged with a number of traffic offenses and a DUI, according to police.
The Seahawks have been scouting Army RT Brett Toth before this month's NFL draft. With service obligations after graduation in May, one of the best run blockers in college football last season has far from a direct path into league.
Lisa Braudrick, coordinator of Kadlec's new ALS clinic, talks about the benefits for Mid-Columbia ALS patients of the new partnership with physicians from Swedish Neuroscience Institute. The new program allows ALS patients to stay local for medica
Tri-Citian Jay Cadwell of www.exploremorenorthwest.com shot this drone video March 30-31 during the 2018 Badger Mountain Challenge. Music "Ca Plane Pour Moi" by Plastic Bertrand. The two-day event hosted by the Nomad Trail Runners of Eastern Washi
A zoo in Melbourne, Florida, is using honey from bees to help other animals at the zoo. In a video posted to their Facebook page, the Brevard Zoo explains how the honey is being used to treat injured sea turtles. According to the video, five sea t