Eagle lands on Mariner during anthem. American icon vs. Canadian maple?

The eagle had landed.
Right on the Big Maple.
It clearly took James Paxton’s Mariners commercial a little too seriously. Paxton had his hand over his chest in left field during the national anthem before the Mariners’ game in Minneapolis against the Twins and a bald eagle flew and clearly believed Paxton to be its handler because it first tried to land on him.
And then it actually did, resting its talons on Paxton’s right shoulder.
Fortunately for him and the Mariners, he’s a left-handed pitcher.
But you had to wonder if there was some American-Canadian solidarity being displayed on between the British Columbia native, Paxton, and the eagle.
The best part was probably Paxton’s reaction. He was mostly composed while this large eagle was attracted to the they call Big Maple.
In one of the Mariners’ commercials, Paxton reveals that he harbors some bird eggs within his hat.
“Glad you guys aren’t Blue Jays. Or Orioles,” Paxton says.
But maybe eagles?
Cameras caught the incident moments before Seattle's game at Minnesota. Paxton (0-1, 11.57 ERA) is the starting pitcher.
And he seemed to start the game OK, sitting the Twins down 1-2-3 in the first inning, including a strikeout of Miguel Sano.
