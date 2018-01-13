More Videos

Community Strong at Enterprise Middle School 0:57

Community Strong at Enterprise Middle School

Pause
Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

Richland boys roll Hanford in cross-town MCC duel 0:45

Richland boys roll Hanford in cross-town MCC duel

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting 1:17

Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting

Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges 0:55

Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Highlights from Kittitas/Thorp’s hoops victory over Tri-Cities Prep 1:00

Highlights from Kittitas/Thorp’s hoops victory over Tri-Cities Prep

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain 2:18

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain

  • Mariner Moose helps heal spirits at Kadlec

    The Seattle Mariners stopped into town during the baseball team’s Get Well Tour, visiting sick patients at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland on Friday.

Mariner Moose helps heal spirits at Kadlec

The Seattle Mariners stopped into town during the baseball team’s Get Well Tour, visiting sick patients at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland on Friday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald
Richland boys roll Hanford in cross-town MCC duel

Latest News

Richland boys roll Hanford in cross-town MCC duel

The Richland Bombers boys basketball team beat the Hanford Falcons 88-39 on Saturday in an MCC basketball at Art Dawald Gymnasium. Cole Northrop scored 24 points and Riley Sorn had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks to lead the way for the Bombers.

Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night

News

Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night

Consuelo Soto Murphy is recognized as the art teacher at Richland High during the day and a professional artist at night. Two of her paintings were selected to be seen in the office of a recurring character on the CBS-TV show called Madame Secretary beginning January 14.

Honda hits Kennewick school bus, drives away

News

Honda hits Kennewick school bus, drives away

A driver lost control of their Honda at the intersection of 27th Avenue and Dayton Street. The Honda's driver fled, and was followed by a witness. The video shows the intersection where the collision happened.

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

News

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

A San Diego Coast Guard crew rescued a family of five and their dogs after they had become trapped in their houses during mudslides in Santa Barbara County, California, on January 9. The mother, father, seven-year-old son, three-year-old daughter, a newborn baby and two dogs were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews.

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow

News

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow

Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims.

Kennewick officers tackle suspect

News

Kennewick officers tackle suspect

Kennewick police officers tackle one of two suspects involved in a car chase near the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and South Rainier Street in Kennewick. Police are still searching for the other suspect.

Robbery suspects lead police on wild chases

News

Robbery suspects lead police on wild chases

Kennewick police officer Roman Trujillo releases information about a car chase, car crash, foot chase and police dog search for two robbery suspects in Kennewick. One suspect is still on the loose.