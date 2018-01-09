The Mariners will be Moosing around the Tri-Cities on Friday

The Mariner Moose is on the loose again.
The Seattle Mariners mascot is traveling with the team’s caravan to stops around the state, and they will be in the Tri-Cities on Friday.
The caravan will feature the Mariner Moose, catcher Mike Marjama, pitcher Marco Gonzales and longtime Seattle broadcaster Mike Blowers.
The caravan will make stops at Emerson Elementary School, Kadlec Regional Medical Center, and will finish the day with a free meet and greet and autograph session for fans at 4:15 p.m. at the Gjerde Center at Columbia Basin College.
The first stop will be at Emerson Elementary in Pasco for a Mariner Moose DREAM Team assembly for students. The program stresses the importance DREAM principles: Drug-free, Respect for yourself and others, Education through reading, Attitude, and Motivation to achieve your dreams.
Then, the caravan will head to Kadlec, where the group will visit patients and their families, and the hospital staff.
The school and hospital visits are not open to the public.
The public can catch up with the Mariner Moose and get to know the Mariners players and staff at CBC. All will be available for autographs and photos, but don’t be surprised to see a long line to hang out with the Moose, who made his debut with the Mariners on April 13, 1990.
Marjama was acquired by the Mariners in an Aug. 6 trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, and made his Major League debut Sept. 3 against Oakland. In five games with Seattle, Marjama hit .333.
Gonzales, a left-handed pitcher, was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals on July 21. He made his Mariners debut on Aug. 6 at Kansas City. He was 1-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 17 strike outs in five games.
Mike Blowers is entering his 12th season as a member of the Mariners broadcast crew. He did three tours as a Mariners player (1992-95, 1997, 1999). During his 11 year major league career, Blowers also played for the Yankees (1989-91), Dodgers (1996) and Athletics (1998).
Blowers also was a standout at Bethel High School in Spanaway, and was a Pac-10 North Triple Crown winner in 1986 while with the University of Washington.
Annie Fowler: 509-582-1574, @TCHIceQueen
