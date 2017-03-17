Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely to have Simmons for opener

It appears increasingly likely that Mariners right-handed reliever Shae Simmons will open the season on the disabled list.
Club officials put Simmons in a no-throw mode last Sunday after a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam revealed a strained muscle in his forearm. He exited a March 11 game against Cincinnati because of elbow stiffness.
While the Mariners aren’t yet ruling out Simmons from being ready for the April 3 season opener at Houston, there is no planned date yet for him to resume throwing.
"He isn’t throwing yet," manager Scott Servais reported Friday, "but everything there is moving in the right direction. Again, we will be very cautious with that one. There’s not a whole lot of talk about when he might start throwing again."
The Mariners break camp two weeks from Saturday, which leaves Simmons little time to work through a standard throwing program once he gains medical clearance.
"Depending on how long he’s going to be down," Servais conceded, "my guess is yeah, he’s going to need to be built up a little bit."
The diagnosis of a strained muscle was actually good news for Simmons, who had feared the problem might be related to his repaired elbow ligament. He missed much of the last two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
The Mariners acquired Simmons in a Jan. 11 trade from Atlanta to address their need for a power right-handed setup reliever, and he quickly positioned himself to fill that role by reaching the upper-90s this spring with his fastball.
Club officials previously conceded former closer Steve Cishek, who is recovering from offseason hip surgery, won’t be ready by opening day. He is still tracking for a mid-April return.
That leaves the Mariners with two likely right-handed openings in a projected seven-man bullpen alongside closer Edwin Diaz and setup relievers Nick Vincent and Evan Scribner.
The biggest beneficiary is likely to be Dan Altavilla, who entered camp viewed as Simmons’ chief competitor for duty as a power right-hander. Veteran Casey Fien also figures to get a closer look than anticipated earlier in camp.
Another possibility is Tony Zych, who should be ready for game action within a week. He is tentatively slotted to pitch one more session of live batting practice in his recovery from October surgery for a biceps tendon transfer.
The Mariners could also opt for a third lefty reliever by keeping Ariel Miranda and James Pazos in addition to matchup lefty Marc Rzepczynski.
TWO OPTIONED TO TACOMA
The Mariners optioned right-handed pitcher Chase De Jong and outfielder Boog Powell to Triple-A Tacoma prior to the first game of Friday’s split-squad doubleheader.
De Jong, 23, was 1-1 while allowing five earned runs in nine innings over three appearances since arriving from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a March 1 trade for infielder Drew Jackson and pitcher Aneurys Zabala.
Powell, 24, resurrected his status as a prospect this spring by batting .577 in 16 games with 15 hits in 26 at-bats. He still has five games remaining in an 80-game suspension levied last June for failing a drug test while playing at Tacoma.
"He’s played really well," manager Scott Servais said. "Probably as good of a spring as anybody we’ve had. It’s tough. He’s getting one or two at-bats, here or there. He’s put them together. Good for him."
The two moves reduced the camp roster to 51 players, including 35 currently on the 40-man roster. More cuts are expected early next week. The Mariners have conclude spring training with an April 1 game against Colorado in Scottsdale.
De Jong had his best spring outing Thursday in limiting Kansas City to one unearned run in four innings in a 9-2 victory in Surprise.
"He’s still a young player and needs seasoning probably at the Triple-A level," Servais said. "I think what we thought we were acquiring is exactly what he’s been. He’s a strike-thrower with upside.
"He’s got a good body. His arm works well. I think there’s a lot of room for growth."
SMYLY RETURNS
The deal was one and done. And lefty Drew Smyly complied.
Smyly returned Friday to camp after his strong start Wednesday for the United States in the World Baseball Classic. He allowed one unearned run in 4 2/3 innings while recording eight strikeouts.
"You’d want to be there as long as you can with the team," he admitted. "It’s just an awesome experience to be in the same locker room with all of those guys. But the plan all along was one start.
"That’s what it was from the beginning. Just one start and come back. So that’s what I did."
Smyly is tentatively slotted to pitch Tuesday, although the Mariners haven’t determined whether he will do so in their Cactus League game at 7:10 p.m. against Oakland or in a minor-league game.
WHALEN ON CRUTCHES
Right-hander Rob Whalen, a likely member of the Triple-A Tacoma rotation, was using crutches as a precaution after tweaking a calf muscle on Thursday.
The injury is not believed to be serious.
The Mariners acquired Whalen, 23, in a Nov. 28 trade from Atlanta. He was 1-2 with a 6.57 ERA in five starts last year for the Braves after going a combined 7-6 with a 2.40 ERA in 21 starts at Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett.
