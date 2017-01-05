Shawn O’Malley, Mariners Caravan hits Tri-Cities on Jan. 13

The annual Seattle Mariners Caravan comes to the Tri-Cities on Jan. 13, and for the second consecutive year, Shawn O’Malley will be on board.
O’Malley, a Southridge High graduate, will be accompanied by pitcher Dan Altavilla, broadcaster Rick Rizzs and, of course, the Mariner Moose.
The caravan will stop at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland early in the day to visit patients and their families. The event is not open to the public.
A free autograph session for the public follows at Columbia Basin College’s Gjerde Center from 4:15-5:45 p.m.
