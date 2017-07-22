Baseball

July 22, 2017 9:33 PM

Kennewick Phantoms open state tournament with a win

By Annie Fowler

afowler@tricityherald.com

Derek Bauer pitched six innings of relief, striking out 10, to help the Kennewick Phantoms to a 9-5 come-from-behind win over the host Lynden Lightning on Saturday at the American Legion A state tournament.

Trailing 3-0, Ben Johnson hit a two-run double in the second inning that got the Phantoms on the board.

Garret Noethe hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning to put Kennewick up for good, 7-5.

Bodie Mamiya went 2-for-3 with a triple and scored twice for Kennewick, while Ethan Woolery had a double and two RBIs, and Max Mayer went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Phantoms will play Woodinville at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings 1:11

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings
Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice 0:14

Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice
Royals manager Ned Yost breaks concrete blocks at spring training 0:55

Royals manager Ned Yost breaks concrete blocks at spring training

View More Video