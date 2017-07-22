Kennewick Phantoms open state tournament with a win

Derek Bauer pitched six innings of relief, striking out 10, to help the Kennewick Phantoms to a 9-5 come-from-behind win over the host Lynden Lightning on Saturday at the American Legion A state tournament.
Trailing 3-0, Ben Johnson hit a two-run double in the second inning that got the Phantoms on the board.
Garret Noethe hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning to put Kennewick up for good, 7-5.
Bodie Mamiya went 2-for-3 with a triple and scored twice for Kennewick, while Ethan Woolery had a double and two RBIs, and Max Mayer went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
The Phantoms will play Woodinville at 3 p.m. Sunday.
