Kennewick American 9U won the Pacific Northwest Cal Ripken regional title Saturday in Meridian, Idaho, with a 14-2 win over West Linn. Courtesy of Jeremy Dimond

Baseball

July 22, 2017 8:02 PM

Kennewick American 9U wins regional title

By Annie Fowler

afowler@tricityherald.com

Kennewick American 9U finished its season 32-1 after winning the Pacific Northwest Cal Ripken regional title Saturday in Meridian, Idaho.

KA beat Upper Rogue 22-9 in the semifinals, then belted out 23 hits in a 14-2 win over West Linn in the title game.

Against Upper Rogue, Dreyson Dimond had five hits — four singles and a triple. Dylan Mamiya added a home run in the first inning.

In the title game, Karson Rawlings, Morgan Dodson, Trayce Teagle, Rowan McCord, Tayten Cissne and Hunter Vanhollebeke each had three hits, and the defense did not commit an error.

In pool play, KA beat the Spokane Indians 15-5, Bitterroot, Mont., 12-2 and host Meridian 6-4.

KA’s lone loss on the year was to Puyallup in pool play at the state tournament. KA later beat Puyallup for the state title.

