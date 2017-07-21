Kennewick National 10s split, finish regional pool play 3-1

The bats never got going for the Kennewick National 10U All-Stars Friday morning, falling to Black Hills 7-1, but they more than made up for it in the nightcap at the PNW Cal Ripken Regional Tournament in Eugene, closing pool play with a 20-1 win over Havre.
KN (3-1 in pool play) picked up 16 hits in the win and plated 13 of its runs in the third inning. Trent Woodhouse tripled and drove in four runs to pace the team’s offensive onslaught.
In the morning loss, Jason Schuler went 2-for-3 and drove in KN’s only run.
