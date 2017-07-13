Richland National 11s top Mill Creek 6-4, on to state semis

The Richland National 11U Little League All-Stars advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament Thursday in Salmon Creek with a 6-4 win in a loser-out game over Mill Creek, the team that beat RNLL in the winner’s bracket Sunday.
Now one of the three teams remaining in the state tournament, RNLL will face Kirkland American at 7 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to play West Seattle on Saturday in the championship series.
RNLL advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Federal Way 5-0 on Wednesday. Jase Vopalensky pitched 3 1/3 innings of a combined perfect game — Alec Ammerman went 2 1/3 innings and Dallas Bennett got the final out — and went 2-for-2 with a solo homer in the first inning, his first long ball of the tourney.
