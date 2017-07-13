Southridge’s Spivey, Prosser’s Scarver sign baseball NLI’s

Former Southridge High School baseball player Tate Spivey signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the College of Idaho on Thursday, and Prosser graduate Rodney Scarver signed with Briar Cliff University (Sioux City, Iowa).
Spivey and Scarver were sophomores for Blue Mountain Community College this season.
Spivey, a third baseman, led BMCC with 30 RBIs this season, and also tied for the team lead with three home runs. He graduated from the school with his Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree in the spring.
Scarver, a center fielder, drove in 13 runs and picked up six extra-base hits this season. He received the NWAC Academic Excellence Award.
Comments