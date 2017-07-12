Haughton tosses a shutout, but Titans split with Spuds in Legion doubleheader

Austin Haughton threw a complete game shutout to lead the Twin City Titans 18U squad to a 14-0 win in the first game of Tuesday’s American Legion doubleheader in Moses Lake, but the Central Washington Spuds held the Titans’ bats quiet to pick up a 9-2 win in the nightcap.
Carson Green doubled, drove in three runs and scored three times in Game 1, and Christian Berry (2x5, 2b, 2RBI, R) and Nolan Howes (2x2, 2b, 2RBI, R) filled up the stat sheet as well.
Ezekyel Ochoa gave up two runs on six hits over five innings to get the win in Game 2 for the Spuds, and leadoff hitter Cameron Duke went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
