Late drama ends Phantoms, Dusters doubleheader in a split

The Kennewick Phantoms dominated the opener, but the cross-town rival Dusters mounted a seventh-inning rally in the nightcap to earn a split in an American Legion AA doubleheader Tuesday at Roy Johnson Field.
Mason Machart dealt four strong innings (3H-1R-4K-1BB) to get the win in the first game for the Phantoms, and Jacob Anderson picked up the save with three scoreless innings of relief. Kobe Dumo drove in four runs and Cody Lafontaine went 3-for-4.
In the second game, Carson Green capped the Dusters’ five-run top of the seventh with a three-run double, then the team held on for the win as the Phantoms pushed four across the plate in the bottom of the frame. Nolan Degarmo gave up two runs on five hits over six innings to get the win, and Cooper Shelby earned a no-decision for the Phantoms by allowing just an unearned run on three hits and strking out 12 over 5 2/3 innings.
