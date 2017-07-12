Richland National 11s blow out Evergreen to advance in Little League state tourney

Carter Dickhaus gave up one run on one hit over three innings, Drew Watkins went 3-for-4 with a home run and seven RBIs, and the Richland National Little League 11-year-old All-Stars demolished Evergreen 19-1 on Tuesday in Vancouver to advance in the loser’s bracket of the state tournament.
RNLL (3-1 at state) played Federal Way in a loser-out game Wednesday. The team topped River View 10-0 to stave off elimination Monday.
Dickhaus also drove in two runs and scored twice. Jase Vopalensky went 3-for-4 with four runs scored, and Dallas Bennet swatted a pair of doubles, scoring three times and racking up three RBIs.
