Southridge grad Conner O’Neil drafted by Mets

Former Southridge Sun Conner O’Neil, throwing the ball in from the outfield during a 2012 game against Hanford, was drafted by the New York Mets in the seventh round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday. O’Neil recently graduated from Cal State Northridge, and left as the baseball team’s top relief pitcher, holding the single-season saves record (12 in 2015) and the lowest career ERA (2.53) in the program’s Division I history Kai-Huei Yau Herald file