Former Southridge Sun Conner O’Neil, throwing the ball in from the outfield during a 2012 game against Hanford, was drafted by the New York Mets in the seventh round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday. O’Neil recently graduated from Cal State Northridge, and left as the baseball team’s top relief pitcher, holding the single-season saves record (12 in 2015) and the lowest career ERA (2.53) in the program’s Division I history Kai-Huei Yau Herald file

Baseball

June 13, 2017 4:22 PM

Southridge grad Conner O’Neil drafted by Mets

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

Once a three-time All-Conference selection for Southridge High School, relief pitcher Conner O’Neil — who recently graduated from Cal State Northridge — was selected by the New York Mets on Tuesday in the seventh round (217th pick) of the Major League Baseball Draft.

O’Neil is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound right-hander with a fastball that sits in the low 90s and a plus curve ball. He’s earned two All-Big West Conference nods — 2015 and 2017 — and posted a team-best 2.70 ERA with a 5-4 record and 63 strikeouts over 50 innings in his final collegiate season.

O’Neil left CSUN with the school record for saves in a single season (12 in 2015) and holds the lowest career ERA (2.53) since the program moved up to Division I. He also graduated with honors with a degree in liberal studies and a minor in humanities.

The Mets’ rookie league affiliate is the Kingsport (Tenn.) Mets of the Appalachian League, with the Short Season Minor-A Brooklyn Cyclones playing in the New York-Pennsylvania League.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

