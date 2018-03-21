More Videos

These Hanford girls are Taylor-made for victory 35

These Hanford girls are Taylor-made for victory

Pause
Watch Southridge wrestling take down Walla Walla 62

Watch Southridge wrestling take down Walla Walla

Hash oil explosion rattles Kennewick apartment complex 16

Hash oil explosion rattles Kennewick apartment complex

Good Samaritans rescue driver trapped under burning car 90

Good Samaritans rescue driver trapped under burning car

Early morning blaze guts Pasco home 55

Early morning blaze guts Pasco home

Taste the edge at new Kennewick steakhouse 60

Taste the edge at new Kennewick steakhouse

Skiers launched into the air during ski-lift malfunction 52

Skiers launched into the air during ski-lift malfunction

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion 33

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

Meet one of your newest Tri-City neighbors 48

Meet one of your newest Tri-City neighbors

Two people hurt in Austin explosion 106

Two people hurt in Austin explosion

Chiawana dad still has the advantage on the mats ... but just barely

Chiawana wrestling coach Jack Anderson and his son Isaiah square off. Isaiah, an eighth-grader, will be wrestling for his dad next year. Already at 182 pounds, he is one of the top four wrestlers in the nation in his age group. "I'm sure he'll be able to take me and my brother in a couple years," Jack said. "I better enjoy beating him while I can."
Marisa and Jack Anderson
Early morning blaze guts Pasco home

News

Early morning blaze guts Pasco home

Deputy Fire Chief Dave Hare of the Pasco Fire Department releases initial details about an early-morning fire that caused extensive damage to a home in the 500 block of South Douglas Avenue in Pasco. No injuries were reported.

Good Samaritans rescue driver trapped under burning car

News

Good Samaritans rescue driver trapped under burning car

Police in Chester County praised the actions of a number of citizens who recently came to the aid of a driver who was trapped under his burning car after crashing in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania elementary school. Faculty members of the Saints Simon and Jude School used fire extinguishers to stop the fire from spreading and a number of other people helped police officers flip the vehicle to free the driver. No students or faculty members were reported injured. The driver was taken to a hospital.

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

News

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

This 65-frame time lapse video comprises the 7:00 am view of the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers from Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Monday, September 11, 2017 from the Camp Schurman webcam. (Note: There are several frames missing)

Meet one of your newest Tri-City neighbors

News

Meet one of your newest Tri-City neighbors

Anderson Lizarazo, 24, shares about his journey to become a new U.S. citizen during a ceremony held at United States District Court in Richland. Senior Judge Edward F. Shea conducted the event for 25 local immigrants from 11 different countries.

Two people hurt in Austin explosion

News

Two people hurt in Austin explosion

Austin police are investigating a blast that injured two people in a neighborhood on Sunday. They aren't saying if it was caused by a package bomb similar to the three that detonated earlier this month in the city.

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

News

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Seattle Police officers stood just outside Costco's back door waiting for a group of thieves to emerge on March 14, 2018. According to a statement from Seattle Police, “Loss Prevention officers inside the store recognized one of the suspects inside and said he had previously stolen items in the past and run out the fire exit.” Officers began to question a woman parked behind an emergency exit when they heard someone trying to open the emergency doors from inside the store. They then apprehended two additional suspects attempting to leave the store with roughly $2,200 in merchandise. One 30-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old woman were all arrested in the incident.

Gustavo Pires is a Jiu-Jitsu world title holder

News

Gustavo Pires is a Jiu-Jitsu world title holder

Gustavo Pires recently won a world title at the NJJF World No Gi Championships, thought of as the Super Bowl of the sport. He teaches self defense and competition classes at the academy he owns, Siri Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Kennewick.