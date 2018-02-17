A season in peril ends with state runner-up finish for Chiawana’s Vaughn

There was a point this past fall when Robby Vaughn didn’t know if he would be able to wrestle this season.
The Chiawana sophomore broke his shoulder where the humerus connects during a routine practice in October, and the rehab time looked to be lengthy.
When he came back, he tore his MCL at a tournament. Albeit a minor tear, it still was painful at times, but not enough to keep him off the mat.
Fast forward four months, and Vaughn earned his second consecutive silver medal Saturday at Mat Classic 30 at the Tacoma Dome.
Never miss a local story.
Vaughn lost the 4A 120-pound championship match to Chase Tebbets of Mead 5-3. Tebbets also beat Vaughn in the 106-pound title match last year.
“We didn’t think he would be able to wrestle this year,” Riverhawks coach Jack Anderson said. “Robby is an impressive kid. It hurts to lose, but he’s a sophomore, and he will get his state title, or two.”
Vaughn is the first Chiawana wrestler to compete in championship matches in consecutive years.
Chiawana, which had three guys in the semifinals Saturday morning, advanced just Vaughn to the championship round.
Kobe Santoyo (126) and Tyson Stover (160) also were in the semifinals, and both finished fifth.
Also placing for the Riverhawks were Josh Alvarez, who was fourth at 285, and Riley Cissne, who was eighth at 145 after having to injury default his final match.
“Riley did a nice job, considering,” said Anderson, whose team was eighth in the 4A race. “He fought through it.”
The Pasco Bulldogs took seven men to state, and six came home with medals. They also finished 12th in the team standings.
Isaiah Gonzalez, the 113-pound state champion last year, suffered just his second loss on the season in the 132-pound semifinals, a 9-4 overtime loss to Tanner Craig of Camas, who went on to win the title.
Gonzalez won both of his consolation matches to finish third.
Dominick Almaguer, who reached the 195-pound semifinals, wound up sixth.
Also placing for the Bulldogs were Nate Tovar (who was fifth at 106) Anthony Cortez (sixth at 220) Jose Tovar (seventh at 182) and David Tobias (eighth at 138). Davion Pruitt failed to place at 285.
Richland’s Patrick Workman, who reached the 152-pound semifinals, finished sixth.
Hanford’s Hunter Murphey was seventh at 113, and Walla Walla’s Edwin Romero was fourth at 152, working his way back through the consolation bracket.
State Placers
Chiawana: Robby Vaughn (120), 2nd; Kobe Santoyo (126), 5th; Riley Cissne (145), 8th; Tyson Stover (160), 5th; Josh Alvarez (285), 4th. Pasco: Nate Tovar (106), 5th; Isaiah Gonzalez (132), 3rd; David Tobias (138), 8th; Jose Tovar (182), 7th; Dominick Almaguer (195), 6th; Anthony Cortez (220), 6th. Hanford: Hunter Murphey (113), 7th. Richland: Patrick Workman (152), 6th. Walla Walla: Edwin Romero (152), 4th.
Comments