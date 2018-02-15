Southridge’s Dirty Dozen looks to clean up at state

Southridge will send a school record 12 wrestlers to state, including Jevon Johnson (back row, from left), Steven Saltz, Breyden Baratone, Mark Meier, Atsamaz Pliev, Ryan Nett, Eric Stayrook and Yuriy Slutskiy. Front row, Mikael Failor , Gio Penaloza, Ozeas Cervantes and Steven Meier. Courtesy of Southridge High School