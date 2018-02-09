Pasco and Chiawana in contention for 4A regional title

Pasco and Chiawana each moved nine wrestlers through to the semifinals Friday at the 4A Region 4 Tournament at Pasco High School.
The Bulldogs are second in the team standings behind Mead with 117 points. The Panthers, who have eight in the semifinals, lead with 137 points. The Riverhawks are third (103), while Hanford is seventh (67), Walla Walla is 10th (31) and Richland is 16th (10).
The Mid-Columbia Conference has three of four berths in the semifinals at 106 pounds with Pasco’s Nate Tovar, Chiawana’s Kevin Llamas and Wa-Hi’s McKinley Hudiburg.
Pasco’s Isaiah Gonzalez improved to 41-0 with two pins to reach the semifinals at 132. Chiawana’s Morgan McFee also is in the 132 semis, but in the opposite side of the bracket.
The 285 bracket also features of the state’s top-ranked guys in Pasco’s Davion Pruitt and Chiawana’s Josh Alvarez, who are on opposite side of the bracket in Saturday’s semifinals.
Also advancing for the Bulldogs were Eduardo Manzo (113), Jordan Renteria (126), David Tobias (138), Jose Tovar (182), Dominick Almaguer (195) and Anthony Cortez (220).
For the Riverhawks, Robby Vaughn (120), pinned his first opponent in 25 seconds, then earned a 6-2 decision over Noah Pederson of University to advance.
Tyson Stover pinned both of his opponents at 160, and Riley Cissne moved into the semis at 145.
Also reaching the semis for Chiawana were Kobe Santoyo (126), Israel Romero (138) and Victor Silva (170).
Hanford’s Hunter Murphey (113) and Jonathan Burt (220) each posted a pair of pins to reach the final four, where they will be joined by teammate Hayden Henry (182).
Edwin Romero of Walla Walla and Richland’s Patrick Workman are in the semifinals at 152, and could face each other in the finals.
3A Regionals
The Kamiakin Braves put 12 guys through to the semifinals Friday at the 3A Region 3 Tournament at Edmonds-Woodway High School.
Southridge has 11 in the semifinals, while Kennewick has two.
Kamiakin leads the team scoring after the first day with 136 points, followed by Southridge (114) and Marysville Pilchuck (106). Kennewick is ninth with 41 points.
The Braves grabbed two spots at 113 pounds with Guillermo Ramirez and Xavier Zavala, two more at 138 with Rece Quintana and Kevin Cornejo, and two at 182, where Ben Hollenberg and Gibby Marquez will wrestle each other for a spot in the finals.
Marquez had two pins on the day.
Austin Hayward (120), Austin Almaguer (132), Joey Chavez (145), Sione Halo (152), Jacob Olson (170) and Luke Eskelsen (220) also advanced to the semifinals.
Southridge will have two guys in the 195 semis with Eric Stayrook and Ozeas Cervantes, who are in opposite sides of the bracket.
Ryan Nett (145), Mark Meier (170), and Mikael Failor (160) each had two pins in advancing.
The Suns also put Steven Meier (106), Gio Penaloza (113), Steven Saltz (152), Jevon Johnson (182), Atsamaz Pliev (220) and Yuriy Slutskiy (285) in the semis.
For Kennewick, Emilio Ramos (160) and Ler Pweh Htoo (106) reached the semifinals.
