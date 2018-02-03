Melo, Perez pick up district titles for Othello

The Othello Huskies crowned two champions and finished second in the team standings Saturday at the District 5/6 Tournament in Ellensburg.
The Huskies advanced eight wrestlers to the semifinals, but only Chris Melo (106 pounds) and Isaiah Perez (285) were able to ride the wave to a title.
Toppenish won the team title with 281.5 points, while Othello was second (259), Prosser was eighth (104) and Grandview 10th (19).
Wapato and Toppenish each won five titles, while Selah and Ellensburg each had one.
Never miss a local story.
Easton Roylance finished second at 152 for the Huskies, getting pinned in the championship match by Keyano Zamarripa of Toppenish in the third round.
Bernie Garza Jr., also was second for Othello, dropping the 160-pound title match to Andres Aguilera of Toppenish 5-1.
Finishing third for the Huskies were DJ Guzman (195), Elijah Roylance (285) and Juan Martinez (145).
Prosser’s Jacob Torres finished second at 113, losing the title match to Stephen Aguilar of Wapato 7-6. Finishing fourth for the Mustangs were Matt Hudak at 138, Logan Candanoza (160) and Andrew Showman (182).
Comments