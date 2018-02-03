Pasco top dog at 4A MCC district tournament

The Pasco Bulldogs won six district titles Saturday, holding off Chiawana for the 4A Mid-Columbia Conference district title at Richland High School.
The Bulldogs rolled up 436 points, followed by the Riverhawks (403), Hanford (327.5), Walla Walla (237) and Richland (84.5). The top five wrestlers in each weight class advance to the 4A regional tournament next Friday and Saturday at Pasco High School.
The Greater Spokane League will have six berths to regionals, while the Greater St. Helens League will have five in making up the 16-man brackets. From regionals, the top four will advance to state.
Pasco’s Isaiah Gonzalez remained undefeated on the season at 39-0 after beating Chiawana’s Morgan McFee 7-2 for the 132-pound title.
Gonzalez pinned his first two opponents in the first round to reach the championship bout.
In a doozy of a match at 285, Davion Pruitt of Pasco held off Josh Alvarez of Chiawana 3-2 in four overtimes for the district title.
Both big men dominated their first matches, with Alvarez pinning Kuzco Martinez of Richland in 10 seconds, while Pruitt needed 17 seconds to pin Hanford’s Angel Campos.
Pruitt also pinned Walla Walla’s Tristan Larkins in the first round in the semifinals. Larkins finished third overall.
Hanford’s Jonathan Burt and Pasco’s Anthony Cortez also had a battle at 220, with Cortez getting the pin in overtime.
Also picking up district titles for the Bulldogs were Nate Tovar (106), David Tobias (138) and Avery Burrows (170).
Chiawana’s trio of sensational sophomores, Robby Vaughn (120), Riley Cissne (145) and Tyson Stover (160), all won titles, as did Kobe Santoyo (126) and Trent Black (195).
Stover pinned all three of his opponents — Connor O’Byrne of Hanford, Jakobie Reynolds of Hanford, and Sylar Ruiz of Walla Walla in 3:31 in the title match.
For Hanford, Hunter Murphey (113) and Hayden Henry (182) went home with gold medals.
Patrick Workman scored the only title for Richland, beating Edwin Romero of Walla Walla 5-0 at 152.
Team scores: Pasco 436, Chiawana 403, Hanford 327.5, Walla Walla 237, Richland 84.5. Championship matches — 106: Nate Tovar (P) d. McKinley Hudiberg (WW), 4-3. 113: Hunter Murphey (H) md. Eduardo Manzo (P), 12-0. 120: Robby Vaughn (C) tf. Daniel Jimenez (P), 16-1. 126: Kobe Santoyo (C) d. Jordan Renteria (P), 6-2. 132: Isaiah Gonzalez (P) d. Morgan McFee (C), 7-2. 138: David tobias (P) d. Israel Romero (C), 4-3. 145: Riley Cissne (C) tf. AJ Mangarero (WW), 18-2. 152: Patrick Workman (R) d. Edwin Romero (WW), 5-0. 160: Tyson Stover (C) p. Skylar Ruiz (WW), 3:31. 170: Avery Burrows (P) md. Victor Silva (C), 14-4. 182: Hayden Henry (H) d. Jose Tovar (P), 4-3. 195: Trent Black (C) d. Dominick Almaguer (P), 5-4. 220: Anthony Cortez (P) p. Jonathan Burt (H), 6:32 (OT). 285: Davion Pruitt (P) d. Josh Alvarez (C), 3-2 (4OT).
