Hanford girls shine at sub-regional tourney

The Hanford Falcons crowned three champions and finished fourth in the team standings Saturday at the South Girls Sub-Regionals at Granger High School.
Sunnyside won the team title with 212 points, followed by Grandview (124), Connell (113) and Hanford (103).
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to regionals next Saturday at East Valley High School in Spokane. From regionals, the top four advance to state.
Hanford’s Taylor Wilson won the 100-pound title with a 5-3 decision over Nizhoni Tallman of Granger.
Taylor Robbins added a title at 120 for the Falcons, beating Leilani Chichenoff of Davis 6-2.
Grace Nelson finished off the parade of champions at 190, pinning Jacqueline Luna of Toppenish in 44 seconds.
Also for Hanford, Hailey Say was second at 135, getting pinned by River View’s Dempsi Talkington in 1:39.
Grandview crowned two champions and will send five to regionals, plus an alternate.
“We had a good outing today,” Greyhounds coach Bob Johnson said. “We have six going to Spokane, so we are happy.”
Leading the way for the Greyhounds was senior Maria Reyes (34-3), who won the 105-pound title by pinning Liliana Luna of Granger in 3:29.
At 130 pounds, senior Jasel Perez (36-3) pinned Kaylee Moore of Naches Valley in 5:43.
Also for Grandview, Mollee Weddle was second at 125, while Jennifer Ramos was fourth. Freshman Adri Graf (28-6) was fourth at 115.
“Adri has been sick on and off, but she is a real tough freshman,” Johnson said.
Despite finishing third in the team standings, Connell will send just three to regionals — Emma Andrewjeski (2nd, 170), Rosa Ramirez (4th, 155) and Alma Manzo (4th, 120).
In addition to Talkington’s title, the Panthers will send Lindsay Rojas (4th, 130), Kasye Magana (2nd, 140) and Gabby Silva (4th, 145) to regionals.
Kamiakin’s Sarah Sidibe won the 145-pound title with a 3:57 pin of Adriana Bonner of Richland. Joining Sidibe at regionals will be Brenda Rios (3rd, 140) and Sarah Hamilton (3rd, 145).
Richland also will send junior Reggan Grade (2nd, 235).
Chiawana will send Morgan Shines (3rd, 130) to regionals, while Walla Walla will have Annelise Whitaker (3rd) at 125. Pasco’s lone entrant is Cheyenne Parks (3rd, 235).
Kennewick had two girls qualify — Dayana Gonzalez (3rd, 110) and Allexia Asselin (4th, 155).
Team scores: Sunnyside 212, Grandview 124, Connell 113, Hanford 103, Granger 90.5, Toppenish 85.5, River View 76, Kamiakin 75, Mabton 72, Davis 66, Wapato 66, Richland 61, Kennewick 47, East Valley-Yakima 42, Prosser 42, Chiawana 35, Zillah 28, Pasco 27.5, Columbia-Burbank 25, Naches Valley 21.5, Walla Walla 21, Cle Elum-Roslyn 20, Highland 18, Eisenhower 16, White Swan 3. Championship matches — 100: Taylor Wilson (Han) d. Nizhoni Tallman (Grang), 5-3. 105: Maria Reyes (GV) p. Liliana Luna (Grang), 3:29. 110: Olyvia Smith (Z) p. Alana Newborn, :19. 115: Viktorya Torres (Grang) p. Riley Guerrero (Sun), 5:09. 120: Taylor Robbins (Han) d. Leilani Chichenoff (Davis), 6-2. 125: Cameron Guerin (Davis) won by forfeit. 130: Jasel Perez (GV) p. Kaylee Moore (NV), 5:43. 135: Dempsi Talkington (RV) p. Hailey Say (Han), 1:39. 140: Estrella Pulgarin (Wap) p. Kasye Magana (RV), 4:47. 145: Sarah Sidibe (Kam) p. Adriana Bonner (Rich), 3:57. 155: Lourdes Torres (Sun) d. Dianna Tello (EV), 6-3. 170: Reyna Huecias (Mab) p. Emma Andrewjeski (Conn), 5:56. 190: Grace Nelson (Han) p. Jacqueline Luna (Top), :44. 235: Madeline Campos (Sun) p. Reggan Grade (Rich), 2:14.
