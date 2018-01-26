Kamiakin, Walla Walla post MCC dual victories

The Hanford Falcons had a chance to pull even with Kamiakin with one match remaining, but the Braves’ Jacob Olson had other plans.
Olson pinned Hayden Henry in 35 seconds at 182 pounds to help Kamiakin to a 45-33 road victory over the Falcons in a Mid-Columbia Conference dual Thursday night.
Hanford won a slew of matches between 120 and 145, with Kamiakin’s Austin Almaguer breaking up the run with a first-round pin of Braeden Nalle.
Jonathan Burt picked up a big win for Hanford at 220, earning a 10-6 decision over Luke Eskelsen, and Jake Hanson pinned Ben Hollenberg at 195.
The Braves finished the regular season at 5-2, while the Falcons were 3-4.
106: Ryan Plumb (K) won by forfeit. 113: Guillermo Ramirez (K) p. Luke Foster, 1:21. 120: Hunter Murphey (H) p. Colton Fabbri, 1:13. 126: Glenn Siekawitch (H) p. Brenden Bybee, 4:09. 132: Austin Almaguer (K) p. Braeden Nalle, 1:02. 138: Cley Green (H) p. Rece Quintana, :47. 145: Treyton Keller (H) p. Luke Walker. 152: Joey Chavez (K) p. Louis Werner, 1:39. 160: Sione Halo (K) p. David Bates, 5:20. 170: Gibby Marquez (K) d. Michael Bishop, 13-8. 182: Jacob Olson (K) p. Hayden Henry, :35. *195: Jake Hansen (H) p. Ben Hollenberg, 3:06. 220: Jonathan Burt (H) d. Luke Eskelsen, 10-6. 285: Brock McCue (K) p. Angel Campos, 4:35.
WALLA WALLA 69, KENNEWICK 5: The Blue Devils won all but one match en route to an MCC home victory over the Lions (1-6).
Kennewick’s lone win came at 126 pounds as Ethan Vogtman pinned Camrin Henzel in 3:02.
For Walla Walla (2-5), McKinley Hudiburg won by pin at 106, as did Tristan Larkins at 285, who pinned Greg Slutskiy in 1:32.
The quick pin of the night went to Wa-Hi’s AJ Mangarero, who needed just 25 second to beat Andrew Hawkins.
106: McKinley Hudiburg (W) p. Le Pwen Htoo, 2:36. 113: Ruben Lozano (W) d. Porter Brower, 12-9. 120: Bernardo Bautista (W) win by forfeit. 126: Ethan Vogtman (K) p. Camrin Henzel, 3:02. 132: Auston Clifton (W) p. Ezekiel Walter, 1:00. 138: Andrew Kemp (W) d. Brody Ray, 5-3. 145: AJ Mangarero (W) p. Andrew Hawkins, :25. 152: Cecilio Flores Roque (W) won by forfeit. *160: Edwin Romero (W) won by injury default over Emilio Ramos. 170: Skylar Ruiz (W) d. Ignatius Wieber, 7-1. 182: Jahmal Mangarero (W) won by injury default. 195: Freddy Garza 220: Isaac Melton (W) won by forfeit. 285: Tristan Larkins (W) p. Greg Slutskiy, 1:32.
WAPATO 67, PROSSER 8: The Wolves (5-4) registered eight pins and two forfeits on the nights in a CWAC road win over the Mustangs.
Prosser (4-4) picked up major decision wins from Logan Candanoza at 160, and Andrew Shwoman at 182.
106: Jesus Vimeta (W) p. Diego Contreras. 113: Uriel Garcia (W) p. Alex Martinez. 120: Stephen Aguilar (W) won by forfeit. 126: Jesus Rodriguez (W) p. Santiago Contreras. 132: Sergy Salas (W) p. Kade Merrick. 138: Isaac Guillen (W) p. Matt Hudak. 145: Cesar Brizuela (W) md. Jorge Uribe, 8-0. 152: Alex Vaca (W) p. Reilly Williams. 160: Logan Candanoza (P) md. Jose Acevedo, 9-0. 170: Jose Adame (W) d. Hunter Moon, 7-4. 182: Andrew Showman (P) md. Juan Alvarado, 12-4 195: Juan Vidrio (W) p. Tyler Landa. 220: Eduardo Mendez (W) p. Dalton Hudson. 285: Crecsencio Estrada (W) won by forfeit.
