Southridge claims Clearwater Classic title

The Southridge Suns crowned four champions Saturday en route to winning the Clearwater Classic in Lewiston.
The Suns rolled up 213.5 points, 84.5 points better than runner-up Clearwater Valley (147). Host Lewiston was third with 132 points.
Ryan Nett won the 145-pound title with a 5-3 decision over Kaden Mackowiak of Jenkins (Chewelah). Nett had two pins on the day to reach the championship match.
Mikael Failor pinned Caden Hall of St. Maries (Idaho) in 1:16 to capture the 160-pound title. Failor moved through the bracket with two pins and a technical fall.
Jevon Johnson eked out a 4-2 decision over Peyton Whipple of Clearwater Valley for the 182-pound crown. Johnson posted two pins and a decision on his way to the title match.
Atsamaz Pliev finished the paraded to the winner’s circle with a 22-11 major decision over Aaron Reyes of Priest River. Pliev had a bye and two pins before meeting Reyes.
Finishing second for the Suns were Steven Meier at 106, Gio Penaloza at 126, Mark Meier at 170.
Eric Stayrook finished third at 195, as did Yuriy Slutskiy at 285.
Dream Duals
The Kamiakin Braves finished third at the 3A Dream Duals at the Spokane Convention Center.
Mt. Spokane was first, with Kelso second.
The Braves dropped a 49-25 match to Kelso to open the action, then rebounded with a 32-29 victory over North Central.
Kamiakin continued with a 51-24 win over Bethel, then rolled to a 60-18 win over Ferndale before falling to Mt. Spokane 40-29.
Luke Eskelsen went 5-0 on the weekend for Kamiakin at 220 pounds. He pinned all five of his opponents, with the the quickest on the weekend at 28 seconds over Tyler Demorest of Ferndale.
Brock McCue, the Braves’ undersized heavyweight, dominated the 285-pound division, posting a 5-0 record, which included two pins, two decisions and a forfeit.
Austin Almaguer (132), Joey Chavez (145) and Sione Halo (152) all finished 4-1.
In the 4A portion of the tournament, the Hanford Falcons finished fourth.
University took the title, while Mead was second and Moses Lake third.
Hanford opened with a 68-12 loss to Mead, then followed with a 54-21 loss to University, and a 51-12 loss to Moses Lake.
The Falcons got on the winning track with a 52-18 win over Camas, then beat Enumclaw 53-27 to finish the tournament.
Jonathan Burt (220), Austin Patton (106) and Hayden Henry (182) went 4-1 for the Falcons.
Burt had three pins on the day, along with an overtime win. His lone loss was to Payton Castro of Moses Lake, 7-4.
In the 1A Division, Warden finished fifth and Royal seventh.
Royal’s lone win of the tournament was a 33-27 victory over Lakeside.
Daniel Bonilla (152) went 4-0 for the Knights, while Dominic Martinez (120) went 3-1.
