Pasco finishes 4-1 at River City Duals

Pasco had five wrestlers go undefeated on the day as the Bulldogs finished 4-1 at the River City Duals in in Post Falls, Idaho.
Dante Sauceda (132), Isaiah Gonzalez (138), Avery Burrows (170), Anthony Cortez (220) and Davion Pruitt posted perfect records on the weekend, with Pruitt pinning all of his opponents in the first round.
“Overall, there was a lot of fight to them.” Pasco coach Jay Covington said of his team. “We came here to wrestle tough matches. I’m proud of them.”
Pasco won both of it’s Pod F matches to advance to the Gold Division, where it finished fifth.
Never miss a local story.
The Bulldogs open the tournament with a 69-10 win over Moscow. Pasco posted nine pins in the match, including a 39 second pin by Pruitt.
A 57-15 victory over Mead gave the Bulldogs the top seed from Pod F.
In the quarterfinals of the Gold Division, the Bulldogs dropped a 42-35 match to Lakeland, which won eight of the 15 matches.
Wrestling in Idaho, there are 15 matches to include a 98-pound division. The Bulldogs had to forfeit that match all day because they had to one to fill the slot.
Sauceda and Gonzalez won their lightweight matches, and Pasco dominated the heavyweight matches from 170-285.
A 48-28 win over Freeman put Pasco in the fifth-sixth match, where the Bulldogs beat East Valley 42-34.
Kamiakin split it’s Pod G matches, sending the Braves to the Silver Division, where they placed first.
Austin Almaguer went 5-0 on the day (including two forfeits) at 132 pounds, while Luke Eskelsen finished 5-0 at 220. Brock McCue went 4-1 at 285.
Kamiakin beat Lake City 61-24 in their first match, then dropped a 46-36 match to Freeman.
In the Silver quarterfinals, the Braves beat Davis 66-15, then topped Mead 51-27 to reach the title match.
Kamiakin dominated the championship match, beating Coeur d’Alene 52-36. The Braves won nine of 15 matches.
Ray Westberg Invitational
Chiawana had six guys in the finals and crowned three champions, but fell short of winning the title in Ellensburg.
Sunnyside won the title with 194 points, while the Riverhawks had 193.5. Southridge was third with 192, while Othello finished 13th with 30 points.
Chiawana sophomore Tyson Stover won the 170-pound match, beating Southridge’s Mark Meier 23-7. Stover also was named the Outstanding Wrestler for the 152-285 weight classes.
Alex Vaca of Wapato won the same award for the 106-145 divisions.
At 126, Chiawana’s Kobe Santoyo beat Southridge’s Gio Penalozo 1-0. Santoyo pinned two of his four opponents.
Trent Black picked up the final title for the Riverhawks at 195, pinning Chris Powe of WF West in 4:51. Black pinned all three of his opponents.
Southridge’s Eric Stayrook, who received two byes at 195, had a 6-1 lead over Powe in their semifinal match. Powe caught Stayrook in a cradle and pinned him in 2:19 to advance to the title match.
Southridge’s Steven Saltz pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament at 152, beating No. 2 ranked Riley Cissne of Chiawana 8-6.
Also finishing second for Chiawana were Tavin Blair (160) and Josh Alvarez (285), who forfeited their championship matches.
Also placing for the Riverhawks were Morgan McFee (3rd, 138), Kevin Llamas (5th, 113), Darius Grogan (5th, 132) and Colby Blasdale (5th, 220).
Mikael Failor of Southridge won the 160-pound title after Blair forfeited. Failor also had two pins on the day.
Southridge’s Atsamaz Pliev (220) won his first tournament title when he pinned Daniel Huizur of Sunnyside in 5:09.
Also for Southridge, Yuriy Slutskiy was third at 285, Jevon Johnson was third at 182, and Breyden Baratone was fifth at 138.
Othello’s Josiah Barrera was fifth at 106.
Lady Husky Invite
Hanford’s Taylor Wilson won the 100-pound title to take home the whole enchilada. Make that a burrito.
Wilson beat Mizhomi Tallman of Granger 3-2 to grab the title and a prized giant burrito, which was given to all of the winners.
The Falcons also had Taylor Robbins place fourth at 125, beating Hunter Duke of Cashmere 3-2 in her final match.
Grace Nelson rounded out the Hanford placers, finishing fifth at 190. She won her last match by injury default over Reyna Valdovinos of Eastmont.
Comments