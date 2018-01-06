Pasco’s Gonzalez wins Rollie Lane title

Pasco’s Isaiah Gonzalez won the 132-pound title at the Rollie Lane Invitational on Saturday at the Ford Center in Nampa, Idaho.
Gonzalez handed Joe Rice of New Plymouth his first loss of the year in the championship match, beating the senior Pilgrim 4-3.
Gonzalez cruised through the competition to reach the title match, pinning his first opponent, Jace Love of Homedale in 31 seconds. He then earned an 11-0 major decision over Derrek Lindstrom of Pocatello, and then topped Austin Despain of Blackfoot 13-0.
In the semifinals, Gonzalez beat Angel Rios of Columbia 5-0.
Anthony Cortez of Pasco finished fifth at 220 pounds, beating John Keiser of Central Valley by injury default in their final match.
In the 285-pound division, Pasco’s Davion Pruitt was sixth, getting pinned in his final match by Zac Ramos of Caldwell in 2:09.
Pasco finished 11th in the team standings with 120 points. Post Falls (Idaho) won the team title with 252.5 points, with Crook County (Ore.) second with 214.5.
Walla Walla also competed in the 59-team tournament, but did not have any placers.
Gut Check
The Kamiakin Braves had three placers Saturday at the prestigious Gut Check Tournament in Bremerton, with Austin Almaguer leading the way with a fourth-place finish at 132 pounds.
Hermiston was tops among the local teams, finishing eighth in the team standings with 96.5 points, while Kamiakin was 11th (89), Southridge 16th (70.5) and Chiawana 17th (69) in the 58-team event.
Almaguer worked his way through the 64-man bracket to the semifinals, where he was pinned in 5:56 by eventual champion Tanner Craig of Camas.
The Kamiakin junior would lose the third-fourth match to Joey Coste of Westview, 6-3.
At 152, Sione Halo finished sixth for the Braves, losing the placing match to Danny Snediker of Union, 5-2.
At 285, Kamiakin’s Brock McCue, who weighed in at slim 213, finished eighth, getting pinned in the placing match by Southridge’s Yuriy Slutskiy in 1:39.
Chiawana sophomore Tyson Stover finished second at 160 pounds, getting pinned in the second round by Hunter Cruz of Moses Lake.
Stover earned four decisions, including a 6-5 win over Adam Thompson of Canada in the semifinals, to reach the championship match.
Riley Cissne was third at 145 for Chiawana, beating Salihou Fatty of Edmonds-Woodway 3-1 in their final match.
Cissne pinned his first opponent, then earned a 6-3 decision to reach the quarterfinals, where he lost a 14-6 match to eventual champion Daniel Coles of Canada.
Robby Vaughn finished fourth at 126 pounds for the Riverhawks, dropping his final match to Sergy Salas of Wapato, 5-0.
Vaughn made it to the Round of 16 before dropping a 6-1 match to Jack Latimer of Camas.
Southridge’s Mikael Failor finished sixth at 160, losing 10-5 to Davonn Keyes of South Kitsap in his final match.
Jevon Johnson was eighth for the Suns at 182, getting pinned by Alex Cleary of Ferndale in the placing match.
For Hermiston, heavyweight Beau Blake finished second, losing a 6-0 decision to Bowen McConville of Kennedy Catholic in the title bout.
Aiden Villareal was fourth at 138, dropping a 5-0 decision to John Sowers of Davis in his final match.
Also fourth for the Bulldogs was Joey Gutierrez at 195, who lost his final match 5-3 to Samuel Malychewski of Camas.
Teams Scores: White River 128.5, Curtis 122, Bonney Lake 119, South Kitsap 116, Camas 109.5, Moses Lake 107, Orting 107, Hermiston 96.5, Deer Park 90, Tahoma 90, Kamiakin 89, Southlake 85, Toppenish 82, Wapato 76, Canada 74.5, Southridge 70.5, Chiawana 69, Zillah 68.5, Himer 67, Colony 63.5, Bethel 60, Lincoln 57, Puyallup 57, Granger 57, Crescent Valley 54.5, Silverton 54, Yelm 54, Sprague 52, Westview 51.5, Davis 50.5, Olympic 42.5, Stanwood 40.5, Ferndale 38, Blaine 38, Edmonds-Woodway 36.5, Kennedy Catholic 34, Forks 33.5, Auburn Mountainview 33, Union 33, Reardan 33, Darrington 31, North Kitsap 23, Olympia 22, Highline 19, Mt. Si 19, Nathan Hale 17.5, Gig Harbor 17, Selkirk 15, Blanchet 14, Franklin Pierce 13.5, Battle Ground 13, Bremerton 12, Peninsula 12, Fife 10, North Thurston 9, Mountlake Terrace 8, King’s Way Christian 4, Bellevue Christian 2.
Pacific Northwest Classic
Hanford’s Jonathan Burt won the 220-pound title Saturday at the Pacific Northwest Classic at University High School in Spokane.
Burt pinned Landon Hofstee of East Valley in 4:22 in the championship match.
Burt, who earned a first-round bye, pinned all three of his opponents on the day.
Also for Hanford, Nate Say was sixth at 132 pounds, while Hayden Henry was fifth at 182.
Othello also crowned a champion as Isaiah Perez won the 285-pound title with an 11-8 decision over Alex Paull of Flathead (Mont.), who was third at Best of the West in Pasco last month.
Chris Melo of Othello finish second at 113 pounds. Melo lost a 10-1 decision to Chase Randall of Mead in the championship match.
Also for Othello, Jovani Espindola was third at 126, Josiah Barrera was fourth at 106, Bernie Garza Jr. was fifth at 170, and Elijah Roylance was sixth at 220.
Flathead won the team title with 219 points, with University second (209.5). Othello finished seventh in the team standings with 111 points, while Hanford was ninth (70).
Blackhawk Invite
Patrick Workman of Richland won the 160-pound title Saturday at the Blackhawk Invite at Cheney High School.
Workman pinned Tait Lyle of Reardan in 58 seconds in the championship match.
Workman, a senior, pinned his first opponent in the second round, then earned a 15-0 technical fall over Kobe Martinez of Reardan in the semifinals.
Sirrus James finished sixth at 220 for the Bombers, getting pinned in 16 seconds by Izaiah Schlosser of Medical Lake in their placing match.
The Kennewick Lions had two second-place finishers in Antonio Ramos at 106, and Emilio Ramos at 170.
Antonio Ramos lost a 6-1 decision to Kenny Phan of Rogers in his title match.
Emilio Ramos dropped an 8-1 decision to undefeated Navarro Nanpuya of Omak in their championship match.
Also for Kennewick, Greg Slutskiy was fourth at 285, Ethan Vogtman (120) and MJ Musa (132) were fifth, and Porter Brower (113), Dylan Holt (152) and Chayc Ottum (195) were sixth.
Medical Lake won the team title with 161 points, while Quincy was second (149). Kennewick finished 11th in the team standings with 76 points, while Richland was 14th (50.5).
