Wilson and Robbins win Winter Cup titles for Hanford

Taylor Wilson and Taylor Robbins won titles Friday at the Hanford Winter Cup, leading the host Falcons to second place in the team standings.
Eastmont won the team title with 208 points, while Hanford had 115, and Quincy was third among the 21 teams with 110 points.
The Falcons also got second-place finishes from Hailey Say at 130 pounds and Michaela Kane at 170, and a fifth-place finish from Natalia Negrete at 145.
Wilson, a freshman, pinned all three of her opponents en route to the 100-pound title. In the championship match, she pinned Shyanne Chang of Eastmont in 3:26.
Never miss a local story.
Robbins, a junior, earned a 6-3 decision over Annelise Whitaker of Walla Walla to win the 125-pound title.
Kennewick, which tied for seventh place with Kamiakin with 75 points, had Jazmin Mercado place second at 120, Laura Burton place third at 110, Dayana Gonzalez finish fourth at 115, Alexia Asselin place fourth at 155, Ryen Mullay finish sixth at 170, and Ernesftina Ortega was eighth at 155.
Saran Sidibe finished second for the Braves at 155, while Kamiakin also got a fourth-place finish from Sarah Hamilton at 145, Sydney Coleman was fifth at 170, and Katie Schweiger (120) and Haleigh Barnes (190) were seventh.
For River View, Kayse Magana was second at 145, while Ceira Prescott was third at 170, and Lindsey Rojas fourth at 130.
Walla Walla’s Neyali Flores finished second at 110 pounds.
Richland’s Reggan Grade was second at 235, while Adriana Bonner was fifth at 155.
The boy’s portion of the Winter Cup is Saturday at Hanford High. Matches begin at 9 a.m.
Team scores: Eastmont 208, Hanford 115, Quincy 110, Hood River 86, Granger 84, Wenatchee 82, Kamiakin 75, Kennewick 75, Wapato 74, Ephrata 64, River View 61, Liberty-Spangle 51, Tonasket 50, Walla Walla 48, Mabton 39, Prosser 32, Richland 27, Deer Park 20, Cle Elum 16, Riverside 16, Colville 7. Championship matches — 100: Taylor Wilson (Han) p. Shyanne Chang (East), 3:26. 105: Unique Orozco (Wap) p. Kelsey Ibarra (Wen), 3:04. 110: Liliana Luna (Gran) p. Neyali Flores (WW), :49. 115: Maizy Feltwell (L-S) p. Cynthia Diaz (Qui), 5:12. 120: Viktorya Torres (Gran) p. Jazmin Mercado (Kenn), 5:26. 125: Taylor Robbins (Han) d. Annelise Whitaker (WW), 6-3. 130: Mya Spencer (Eph) p. Hailey Say (Han), 2:34. 135: Elena Kroll (HR) p. Monique Verduzvco (HR), 1:41. 140: Estrella Pulgarin (Wap) p. Jaselyn Jones (Qui), 1:45. 145: Grace Miller (HR) p. Kayse Magana (RV), 3:22. 155: Flora Morrow (East) d. Saran Sidibe (Kam), 3-1. 170: Haley Chang (East) p. Michaela Kane (Han), 4:27. 190: Reyna Huecias (Mab) p. Sandra Urbina (Mabton), 4:00. 235: Shaylynne Allen (East) p. Reggan Grade (Rich), 1:34.
Comments