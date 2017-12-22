Southridge wrestler Steven Saltz, top, controls Pasco's Jay Hollibaugh during their Friday morning 152-pound match at the Best of the West Wrestling Tournament at Pasco High School. Saltz won the match with a pin.
Prep Wrestling

Chiawana wrestling captures third at Best of the West

By Annie Fowler

December 22, 2017 09:40 PM

Chiawana beat cross-town rival Pasco 37-34 to finish third Friday in the team portion of the Best of the West tournament at Pasco High School.

Flathead (Mont.) beat Newberg 34-33 to win the team title at the 35-team event.

The event continues Saturday with the individual portion of the tournament.

Down by three points heading into the final match (126 pounds), Chiawana’s Robby Vaughn needed at least a major decision for a Riverhawks’ win. He did better than that. Vaughn pinned Pasco’s Miguel Hinajosa in 1:53.

“He went undefeated (5-0) on the day,” Chiawana coach Jack Anderson said. “He’s been out (with a shoulder injury) all season. These were his first matches this year.”

The Riverhawks got another big win at 285, as Josh Alvarez rallied for a 4-3 win over Davion Pruitt.

“Josh came from behind with 15 seconds left to take down Pruitt for the win,” Anderson said. “Josh did a good job of pushing the pace.”

The Riverhawks lost a 51-15 match to Flathead in the semifinals. Chiawana got wins from Vaughn (126), Kobe Santoyo (132), Riley Cissne (152) and Tavin Blair (170).

Chiawana also posted wins over Walla Walla (60-18), North Central (45-28) and Caldwell (47-30). The match against the Blue Devils counted as a Mid-Columbia Conference dual.

Pasco beat Southridge 48-30 in an MCC dual, then beat Union 51-20 and Camas 38-33, before losing a 54-15 match to Newberg.

Against the Suns, the Bulldogs won the first four matches to take a 24-0 lead. Southridge got wins from Giovanni Penaloza (132), Steven Saltz (152), Mikael Failor (160), Mark Meier (170) and Eric Stayrook (195) to make things interesting.

Southridge posted wins over West Valley-Spokane (42-27), Auburn Mountainview (46-26) and Newberg 2 (48-36). Stayrook and Failor went 4-0 on the day, winning all of their matches by fall.

Hanford had a productive day, beating Clarkston 57-15, Kiona-Benton 60-6 and Washougal 47-21. The Falcons dropped a 65-10 match to Flathead.

Hermiston went 1-3 on the day, beating Royal 69-6, and losing matches to Caldwell (55-21), Union (48-30) and North Central (51-27).

Connell went 1-3 on the day with a 60-24 win over Eisenhower. The Eagles’ Seer Deines (285) went 4-0 on the day, taking two forfeits, and recording pins of 42 and 19 seconds.

Team scores: Chiawana 60, Walla Walla 18. 106: McKinley Hudiburg (W) p. Jayson DeLamora, 1:48. 113: Kevin Llamas (C) p. Ruben Lozano, 2:09. 120: Bernardo Bautista (W) p. Camillo Cardenas, :34. 126: Robby Vaughn (C) p. Camrin Henzel, 1:02. 132: Kobe Santoyo (C) p. Tanner Bollinger, :58. 138: Darius Grogan (C) p. Andrew Kemp, 2:42. 145: Isreal Ramiro (C) p. AJ Mangarero, :55. 152: Riley Cissne (C) p. Kyle Martin, :58.160: Tyson Stover (C) p. Edwin Romero, 5:34. 170: Tavin Blair (C) p. Skylar Ruiz, :14. 182: Jahmal Mangarero (W) p. Quenton Mattson, 3:48. 195: Trent Black (C) won by forfeit. 220: Ian Campbell (C) d. Isaac Melton, 6-3. 285: Josh Alvarez (C) d. Tristan Larkins, 3-0.

Team scores: Pasco 48, Southridge 30. 106: Eric Correa (P) p. Chris Cuevas, 1:34. 113: Nate Tovar (P) p. Steven Meier, 1:06. 120: Daniel Jimenez (P) won by forfeit. 126: Miguel Hinajosa (P) won by forfeit. 132: Giovanni Penaloza (S) p. Rafael Hernandez, 2:52. 138: Isaiah Gonzalez (P) p. Breyden Baratone, 1:58. 145: David Tobias (P) d. Ryan Nett, 4-3. 152: Steven Saltz (S) p. Jay Hollibaugh, 4:24. 160: Mikael Failor (S) p. Armando Suarez, 1:45. 170: Mark Meier (S) p. Nathaniel Torres, 1:00. 182: Avery Burrows (P) p. Jevon Johnson, 1:18. 195: Eric Stayrook (S) p. Jose Tovar, 1:56. 220: Dominick Almaguer (P) p. Atsamaz Pliev, 2:35. 285: Davion Pruitt (P) d. Yuriy Slutskiy, 6-2.

