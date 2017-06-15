Pasco’s Gonzalez, Kamiakin’s Halo help Team Washington to 6th place at Greco-Roman Cadet Duals

Kamiakin’s Sione Halo and Pasco’s Isaiah Gonzalez helped Team Washington to a sixth-place finish at the Greco-Roman Cadet Duals in York, Pa.
The two-day tournament, which ended Thursday, featured 35 teams from 25 states.
Washington went 3-0 on Wednesday, winning Pool C, and advanced to the Gold/Silver Pool Thursday.
Washington finished 1-3 on Thursday, beating Michigan Red 41-35, then suffering losses to Pennsylvania Red (40-34), defending tournament champion Minnesota Storm (56-19) and Ohio (41-35) in the fifth/sixth-place match.
Gonzalez earned a 10-0 technical fall over Michigan’s John Sosa at 120 pounds, while Halo won by injury default over Gabriel Guerrero 32 seconds into their match at 160.
Against Pennsylvania, Gonzalez defeated Jagger Condomitti 13-11, while Halo lost 10-5 to Caden Wright.
The Minnesota Storm, who won the team title, put Gonzalez out of commission as he injury-defaulted to Ryan Sokol. Cade King earned a 10-0 technical fall over Halo.
In the final match of the day against Ohio, Halo was pinned by Jacob Lagoa in 1:23.
Washington beat Pennsylvania Blue 67-11 on Wednesday. Halo earned a forfeit at 160 pounds, while Gonzalez posted a 10-0 technical fall over Christian Colman at 120.
In their second match, Washington beat Texas 69-6. Halo recorded an 11-0 technical fall over Max Hampton, while Gonzalez earned a 10-0 technical fall over Luke Sloan.
Washington finished the day with a 56-20 victory over Iowa Gold. Gonzalez picked up his third technical fall of the day, beating Cael Happel 10-0. Halo also earned a technical fall, beating Levi Egli 10-0.
The freestyle division of the tournament begins Friday.
Gonzalez, who just finished his freshman year, won the 4A state title at 113 pounds in February and was 33-3 on the year.
Halo, who will be a junior, finished third at the 3A tournament at 160 pounds and was 41-4.
