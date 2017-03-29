Group of Mid-Columbia wrestlers place at regionals, qualify for nationals

Kamiakin wrestlers Sione Halo and Jacob Olson finished first in freestyle and Greco-Roman, while teammates Austin Almaguer and Joey Chavez were third in both disciplines at the Northwest Junior and Cadet Regionals over the weekend in Centralia.
Halo won the 170-pound title in the Cadet freestyle division, winning by technical fall over Kaden Krouse of Chewelah, 12-1.
Olson won the 182-pound title, pinning California wrestler Denzel Mabry in 1 minute, 24 seconds.
Almaguer won by technical fall over Milton Reta of California, 10-0 in the third-place match at 126 pounds, while Chavez (138) won by technical fall over Kyler Anstrom of Central Valley, 12-2.
In the Greco-Roman competition, Halo won by technical fall over Logan Mallick of Ellensburg, 10-0.
Olson pinned Hunter James of Newberg High School in Oregon in 45 seconds, and Almaguer beat Noah Thompson of Oregon’s Cascade High School by technical fall, 16-6. Chavez pinned Hassan Khan of Califonia in 1:29.
Kamiakin’s Tanner Bushman finished second in the Junior freestyle and Greco-Roman events at 113 pounds.
He lost the Greco-Roman title match to Darrick Stacey of Idaho, 14-2, and the freestyle match to Cedarcrest’s Parker McBride, 10-0.
Pasco’s Isaiah Gonzalez (120), also placed third in each discipline. In Greco-Roman, he beat Evan Janson of Curtis by technical fall, 10-0. In freestyle, he won by technical fall over Christopher Kelly of Arizona, 12-2.
Southridge’s Atsamaz Pliev (220) finished third in the Cadet freestyle, pinning Jullian Stone of Oregon in 1:03, while teammate Cole Tannahill (285) was second, getting pinned by Lincoln Davis in 52 seconds in the title match.
All of the wrestlers qualified for the National Championships from July 14-22 in Fargo, N.D.
