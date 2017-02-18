State wrestling: Pasco freshman Gonzalez wins title at 113 pounds

Pasco freshman Isaiah Gonzalez won the 113-pound state championship Saturday at the Class 4A portion of Mat Classic in Tacoma.
Gonzalez defeated Austin Michalski of Tahoma 1-0.
Earlier, Chiawana freshman Robby Vaughn lost to Mead’s Chsae Tebbets 2-0 in the 106 title match.
Sunnyside’s Josiah Rodriguez beat Davis’ John Sowers 5-1 for the 132 championship.
Grizzlies teammate Elias Romero placed second at 120 after losing 5-4 to Ethan Rotondo of Union.
Class 1A
Kiona-Benton senior Jaron Gunter finished second at 120 after a 7-3 loss to Colville’s Trent Baun.
Connell freshman Johnathan Magana lost to Forks’ Josue Lucas 8-4 in the 106 final.
Royal’s Abraham Medina lost to Granger’s Chuco Cisneros 5-2 to place second at 126.
Girls
Othello’s Nikki Velazquez placed second at 130, losing to White River’s Erin Redford 13-6 in the championship.
