Prep Wrestling

February 18, 2017 6:18 PM

State wrestling: Pasco freshman Gonzalez wins title at 113 pounds

Tri-City Herald

Pasco freshman Isaiah Gonzalez won the 113-pound state championship Saturday at the Class 4A portion of Mat Classic in Tacoma.

Gonzalez defeated Austin Michalski of Tahoma 1-0.

Earlier, Chiawana freshman Robby Vaughn lost to Mead’s Chsae Tebbets 2-0 in the 106 title match.

Sunnyside’s Josiah Rodriguez beat Davis’ John Sowers 5-1 for the 132 championship.

Grizzlies teammate Elias Romero placed second at 120 after losing 5-4 to Ethan Rotondo of Union.

Class 1A

Kiona-Benton senior Jaron Gunter finished second at 120 after a 7-3 loss to Colville’s Trent Baun.

Connell freshman Johnathan Magana lost to Forks’ Josue Lucas 8-4 in the 106 final.

Royal’s Abraham Medina lost to Granger’s Chuco Cisneros 5-2 to place second at 126.

Girls

Othello’s Nikki Velazquez placed second at 130, losing to White River’s Erin Redford 13-6 in the championship.

